Srinagar | Jagran News Desk: In a huge success for the security forces in the Valley, the Jammu and Kashmir Police on Sunday informed that Hizbul Mujahideen Chief Commander Saifullah Mir alias Ghazi Haider alias Doctor Sahab was killed in an encounter in Srinagar's Rangreth area.

Informing that another terrorist has surrended, the police informed that a cordon and search operation was launched by security forces in the area after getting specific inputs. The police said that the terrorists opened fire after getting cordened off, adding that huge amount of weapons and cache have been recovered.

"We got info last night about a terrorist present at a house in Srinagar. Operation was launched and during encounter today, he was killed. We're 95 per cent certain that he's Hizbul Mujahideen Chief Commander. One suspect arrested. It's a great achievement of our security forces," Kashmir inspector general of police was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

Saifullah, who was wanted by security forces in several cases of militant attacks, had taken over as chief of the Hizbul Mujahideen after the death of Reyaz Naikoo who was killed by the security forces in May this year.

Over the last few months, the security forces have tightened the noose over terrorism in the Valley, killing several Lashkar-e-Taiba, Jaish-e-Mohammed and Hizbul Mujahideen terrorists.

However, the security forces have warned that the militants in the Valley might target VIP persons to create unrest in Jammu and Kashmir. Though the police have said that they are prepared to neutralise any threat in the Valley.

"You know it all. Recently, media persons also received threats through 'Kashmir Fight', an online medium which is run in Pakistan, or the TRF website. They claimed the attack yesterday on 'Kashmir Fight' as well. This is Pakistan-sponsored terrorism and this proves that these killings take place on the orders from Pakistan," the police had said in a statement earlier.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma