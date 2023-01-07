Hizb-Ul-Mujahideen Operative Asif Maqbool Dar Declared Terrorist Under Anti-Terrorism Act

THE MINISTRY of Home Affairs on Saturday declared Dr Asif Maqbool Dar, associated with Hizb-Ul-Mujahideen, a terrorist under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Amendment Act, (UAPA) 1967.

A statement released by the Ministry of Home Affairs on Saturday said that Dar is involved in instigating or provoking the youth of Kashmir Valley for terrorist activities by using social media platforms.

"Dar is one of the leading radical voices on social media and involved in nefariously influencing Kashmiri youth to take up arms against the Indian government and security forces," read the statement further.

Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has designated Hizb-ul-Mujahideen operative Dr Asif Maqbool Dar as a 'terrorist' under UAPA 1967. A resident of Jammu and Kashmir, Dar is presently based in Saudi Arabia. pic.twitter.com/jhzwi9Q1bs — ANI (@ANI) January 7, 2023

It also mentioned that he (Dar) is accused in a case investigated by the National Investigating Agency relating to conspiracy hatched by the cadres of a terrorist organisation to undertake violent terrorist acts in Jammu and Kashmir and major cities in India including New Delhi on the direction of handles based across the border.

According to the official notification, the central government believes that Dar is "involved in terrorism and…is to be added as a terrorist under the said Act."

Earlier, the ministry also declared Arbaz Ahmad Mir, who has been working for Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) from across the border in Pakistan, as a terrorist under UAPA, 1967.

The ministry in a statement on Friday, said that Mir was involved in promoting terrorist activities in Jammu and Kashmir.

It stated that the government had declared Mir as a terrorist, exercising the powers conferred by clause (a) of sub-section 1) of section 35 of the UAPA, 1967.

Mir is a resident of the Kulgam district of Jammu and Kashmir and currently resides in Pakistan.

The MHA said that Mir had been involved in targeted killings and was the mastermind of the murder of Rajni Wala, a female teacher in Kulgam.

(With inputs from IANS)