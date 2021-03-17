As per the police, Hitesha has fled Bengaluru and has gone to Maharashtra at her aunt's place. Read on to know more.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Beauty influencer on social media, Hitesha Chandranee who accused Zomato delivery person Kamraj has allegedly fled Bengaluru. Yes, as per reports the woman is in Maharashtra and the police got to know about this when Chandranee was contacted for questioning regarding Kamraj's complaint against her.

As per the police, she has been given some time to return from her aunt's house and appear before the investigating officer for further questioning in this case. However, if Chandranee fails to do so, police will arrest her.

The local police have said that they will continue to investigate the case further. Meanwhile, for the ones who do not know, Zomato delivery executive Kamraj has filed an FIR at Bengaluru's Electronic City Police Station under Section 355 (assault), 504 (insult) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code.

The whole incident took place on March 9 when Hitesha, the 31-year-old social media influencer from Doddathogur, posted photos and videos accusing 28-year-old Kamaraj of assaulting and punching her on the nose.

On the other hand, Kamaraj claimed that while he went to deliver the food, the woman was on call with Zomato customer care and she cancelled the order. “Since the order was cancelled, I was asked to pick up the food to return. When I was asked for the parcel back, she refused. As I insisted and took the food back, she began cursing in foul language and threw her sandals at me,” he alleged.

Meanwhile, in her video Chandranee showcased her bleeding nose and said, "So guys, my Zomato order was late and I was talking to the customer care executive and meanwhile the delivery person just did this."

Following the whole controversy, Zomato founder Deepinder Goyal tweeted and said, "As per protocol, we have temporarily suspended Kamaraj from active deliveries, but are covering his earnings in the interim while there's an active police investigation."

Posted By: Sanyukta Baijal