‘History Won't Forgive You’: Ashok Gehlot Accuses Media Of Boycotting ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’

A DAY after Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Yatra entered Rajasthan, Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Monday accused the media of boycotting Bharat Jodo Yatra. The Chief Minister said it is the media’s duty to show the positive side of it.

"It is my allegation that editors have boycotted the yatra. Lakhs are joining the campaign. Will you not show such a huge campaign? It is the duty of the media to show it. Rahul Gandhi's positive yatra, positive thinking...there is no violence. If you don't show such a yatra, then you are failing in your duty to the nation,” Gehlot, as quoted by NDTV, said.

He further said "Listen carefully. History won't forgive you. You have made it a joke." He also urged reporters to "go back to your high command" and take corrective steps.

In the midst of a fierce rivalry between Gehlot and Sachin Pilot, whom he recently characterised to as a "gaddar (traitor)" in an NDTV interview, Rahul Gandhi's statewide march began its journey in Rajasthan.

The 3,570-kilometer Bharat Jodo Yatra started on September 7 in Kanyakumari. Gujarat, Maharashtra, and Karnataka are among the seven states that the march has so far covered. Jammu and Kashmir is the last destination where the Yatra will end. The Congress says that the march is aimed at countering the politics of division espoused by the Bharatiya Janata Party.

However, the Chief Minister and Sachin Pilot both accompanied Rahul Gandhi as he started his yatra this morning from Jhalawar.

Following the Bharat Jodo Yatra, the party intends to conduct a "Hath se Hath Jodo" foot march beginning on January 26 under Gandhi's direction. The party has emphasised that it will strengthen connections with young people.