New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: An all-women team shattered the “glass ceiling” in elections, for the management committee of Sunshine Cooperative Group Housing Society, held on January 24, 2021. A nine-member team led by Mrs Santosh Kumud Kumar created history by being elected as the first all-women management team of Sunshine Apartments since its establishment in 1984.

This is the only example in Paschim Vihar, a residential area in West Delhi with several apartment complexes, of an all-women team being elected in the management committee of a Resident Welfare Association (RWA). In these times when women are making a mark in every field, a ladies-only team coming to power in an RWA is a unique example of the triumph of Woman Power.

Mrs Santosh Kumud Kumar has earlier also been the President of the Sunshine Apartments Management Committee. The popular decision this time was to elect an all-women management committee. The male members of the apartment complex also welcomed this decision and wholeheartedly supported the women team. In a predominantly male-oriented culture, such support coming from the male members is a step towards creating a gender-inclusive and progressive society. It is also noteworthy that all members of the management committee including Mrs Santosh Kumud Kumar were elected unopposed in the new management committee. There was an election only for the post of Vice President in which Mrs Shashi Sondhi registered a landslide victory by getting 81.82 per cent of the total votes polled.

The names of the newly formed management committee members include: Mrs Santosh Kumud Kumar – President, Mrs Shashi Sondhi – Vice President. Management Committee Members - Mrs Swarna Kanta Saahni, Mrs Darshana Sharma, Mrs Rita Sharma, Mrs Shashi Bala Sharma, Mrs Usha Kochhar, Mrs Rajani Behl and Mrs Shailaja Sharma.

On this occasion, the newly elected President, Mrs Santosh Kumud Kumar said, “I have full faith in my all-women team and am confident that we will make Sunshine Apartments a model residential complex. The iconic song - We shall overcome – will continue to inspire us as we move forward.”

The Secretary of the outgoing ad-hoc management committee, Mr Bhisham Soodan said, “We are all proud of this iconic moment in the history of Sunshine Apartments. We are positive that ‘Naari Shakti’ will take us forward on the path of progress; we will support the ladies and will contribute in whichever way it is expected of us.”

The Chairman of the Federation of Cooperative Group Housing Societies of Paschim Vihar, Mr PL Behl highlighted the importance of the occasion and said, “The arrival of an all-women management committee in the Sunshine Apartments is symbolic of Woman Power. We are confident that this victory of the ladies team will be a source of inspiration for all other RWAs.”

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma