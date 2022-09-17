'Historic Moment': PM Modi Reintroduces Cheetahs In India After 70 Years | Watch

PM Narendra Modi released cheetahs flown in from Namibia into the special enclosure in Kuno National Park of Madhya Pradesh on the occasion of his 72nd birthday on Saturday. During the historic moment, PM Modi was accompanied by Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Chouhan.

"Today, the Cheetahs have come back to our land after decades. On this historic day, I want to congratulate all Indians and also thank the government of Namibia. This could not have been possible without their help," said PM.

"Decades ago, the age-old link of biodiversity was broken and had become extinct, today we have a chance to reconnect it. Along with these cheetahs, the nature-loving consciousness of India has also awakened with full force," he added.

"Following international guidelines, India is trying its best to settle these cheetahs. We must not let our efforts fail," said PM

Upon arriving in Madhya Pradesh on Saturday for 'Project Cheetah', PM received a warm greeting from the state CM and other ministers. He later went on to a ramp in Konu National Park and pulled the lever to release those magnificent cats into the wild. He later lauded the moment and PM also clicked some pictures of those feline species.

Earlier, a cargo plane with cheetahs from Namibia arrived at Gwalior's Maharajpura airbase, operated by the Indian Air Force (IAF), shortly before 8 am. "The cheetahs have arrived in their new home- KUNO - heavenly habitat for our cats," tweeted Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia and shared pictures from the airbase.

Later those Cheetahs were transferred to a chopper and were flown to Konu National Park in Madhya Pradesh. The cheetahs were brought in a cargo aircraft in Gwalior as part of an inter-continental cheetah translocation project.

Radio collars have been installed in all the cheetahs to be monitored through satellite. Apart from this, there is a dedicated monitoring team behind each cheetah who will be monitoring their location for 24 hours.

The cheetahs were declared extinct from India in 1952 but today 8 cheetahs (5 females and 3 males) were brought from Africa's Namibia as part of 'Project Cheetah' and the government's efforts to revitalise and diversify the country's wildlife and habitat.

Cheetahs will help in the restoration of open forest and grassland ecosystems in India and will help conserve biodiversity and enhance the ecosystem services like water security, carbon sequestration and soil moisture conservation.

Under the ambitious Project Cheetah of the Indian government, the reintroduction of wild species particularly cheetah was undertaken as per the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) guidelines.