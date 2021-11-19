New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: In a surprising move, Prime Minister Narendra Modi Friday announced to repeal the contentious three farm laws, enacted last year, amid the widespread protest by farmer unions against them for over a year. Announcing the big decision to roll back the three laws on the ocassion of Guru Nanak Jayanti, PM Modi said that the constitutional measures to repeal the laws will begin in the Winter session of Parliament which is likely to commence from November 29.

The news garnered reactions from every fraternity including the politicians. While opposition leaders termed the decision a political gimmick for the sake of upcoming assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh and Punjab, the BJP leader hailed PM Modi's decision and called it a historic gesture.

Reacting to the announcement, Union Agricultural Minister Narendra Singh Tomar said that PM Modi's intention was to bring revolutionary changes in the lives of farmers but the government failed to explain the benefits of the central farm laws to some farmers of the nation.

"Prime Minister had brought the three Bills that were passed by the Parliament. They would have benefitted farmers. Prime Minister's clear intention was to bring revolutionary changes in the lives of farmers. But I am pained that we failed to explain benefits to some farmers of the nation. Prime Minister Narendra Modi had tried to bring changes in agriculture with these reforms. But due to some situations, some farmers objected. When we took path of discussions and tried to explain to them, we could not succeed. So on Prakash Parv, Prime Minister decided to repeal farm laws. It is a welcome step," he stated.

Nation is witness to the fact that ever since PM Modi took the reins of the govt in his hands in 2014, the commitment of his govt has been for farmers & agriculture. As a result, you would've seen that in last 7 yrs many new schemes benefitting agriculture were started: Agri Min pic.twitter.com/rnGi5RcmQY — ANI (@ANI) November 19, 2021

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath also welcomed the repeal of the three farm laws and expressed regret farmers could not be convinced despite government's best efforts. "The government tried to have a dialogue with farmers at every level. But maybe because of some deficiency on our part, we failed to explain our point to the people. I sincerely welcome the withdrawal of three agricultural laws by the Prime Minister on behalf of the Uttar Pradesh government," he said.

The CM called the withdrawal of the bills a “historic” gesture and congratulated the Prime Minister for making the decision. "Today, on Gurupurb, the Prime Minister has done the historic work by using this language of dialogue in a democracy and withdrawing the three agricultural laws," he said.

Meanwhile, welcoming Prime Minister Narendra Modi's announcement of repealing the Centre's three farm laws, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said the decision is a "statesmanlike move". "PM Narendra Modi's announcement relating to the farm laws is a welcome and statesmanlike move. As the Prime Minister pointed out in his address, the Government of India will keep serving our farmers and always support them in their endeavours," tweeted Shah.

PM @narendramodi’s announcement relating to the farm laws is a welcome and statesmanlike move.



As the Prime Minister pointed out in his address, the Government of India will keep serving our farmers and always support them in their endeavours. — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) November 19, 2021

"What is unique about PM Narendra Modi Ji's announcement is that he picked the special day of 'Guru Purab' to make this announcement. It also shows there is no other thought except the welfare of each and every Indian for him. He has shown remarkable statesmanship," he added.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh also said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi's decision to repeal the three farms laws showed his sensitivity towards the welfare of farmers. "Today Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the interest of farmers and respecting their sentiments has taken a big decision to withdraw three agriculture laws. This decision reveals the sensitivity of the Prime Minister towards the welfare of farmers. I welcome this decision of the Prime Minister," said Singh in a tweet.

आज प्रधानमंत्री श्री @narendramodi ने किसानों के हित में और उनकी भावनाओं का सम्मान करते हुए तीन कृषि क़ानूनों को वापिस लेने का बड़ा निर्णय लिया है।



यह निर्णय किसान कल्याण के लिए प्रधानमंत्रीजी की संवेदनशीलता को प्रकट करता है। मैं प्रधानमंत्रीजी के इस निर्णय का स्वागत करता हूँ। — Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) November 19, 2021

Earlier today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced that the government has decided to repeal the three farm laws. Apologising to the countrymen for the three farm laws over which the government "failed to convince" the farmers, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday urged the protesting farmers to return to their homes.

In the address to the nation, PM Modi said, "We have decided to repeal all three farm laws, will begin the procedure at the Parliament session that begins this month. I urge farmers to return home to their families and let's start afresh."

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan