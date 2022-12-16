'His Love For…': Himanta Sarma Slams Rahul Gandhi Over His 'China Thrashing Our Soldiers' Comment

THE TUSSLE between the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is not new. Sarma on Friday lashed out at the Congress leader for his recent comments that he made on the India-China face-off in the Tawang sector of Arunachal Pradesh. He said that China is preparing not for any incursion but for a full-fledged war from both the Ladakh and Arunachal sides, and the BJP government is sleeping.

"There is a clear threat from China. The government is trying to hide it and ignore it. But that threat cannot be ignored or hidden. China is making offensive preparation on the side of Ladakh and Arunachal Pradesh. The Indian government is in slumber. It doesn't want to hear it. China is preparing for war, not for an incursion," Rahul said, as quoted by news agency ANI.

The Assam CM, responding to the comment, said that the Congress leader has crossed all boundaries in his "love for China."

"In his love for China, Rahul Gandhi crosses all boundaries. Despite video evidence to the contrary, he says that Indian soldiers are beaten by the Chinese. How can anyone hate India and Indian army so much?," the BJP leader tweeted.

The Congress leader stated that the media would not question him about the ongoing border dispute with China.

"The ones who captured 2,000 sq km of India and killed 20 Indian soldiers, and are thrashing our soldiers in Arunachal Pradesh. I said to my friend that the Indian media would not ask me questions about it".

BJP leader Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore's reacted to Rahul's comment and highlighted the "donations" that the Rajiv Gandhi Foundation received from the Communist Party of China.

"Rahul Gandhi spreads confusion and rumours when he talks about makes wrong comments on the Indian Army, and national security. He says a lot of things which is not objectionable. Rahul Gandhi's maternal grandfather was sleeping when India lost 37,000 sq km to China. He has become so close to China that he knows what it is going to do next. Like he said that China is preparing for war. How did the closeness grow? He made such an agreement with the Communist Party of China that the Rajiv Gandhi Foundation came under the payroll of China," Rajyavardhan Rathore said as quoted by news agency ANI.