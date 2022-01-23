New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Political leaders across India paid their tributes to Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose on his 125th birth anniversary on Sunday. Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday announced that a grand statue of Netaji will be installed at India Gate as a symbol of India's "indebtedness" to him. Back in 2021, the central government decided to celebrate the birth anniversary of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose as 'Parakram Diwas.'

"India gratefully pays homage to Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose on his 125th birth anniversary. The daring steps that he took to fulfill his fierce commitment to the idea of a free India — Azad Hind — make him a national icon. His ideals and sacrifice will forever inspire every Indian," President Kovind tweeted.

सभी देशवासियों को पराक्रम दिवस की ढेरों शुभकामनाएं।



नेताजी सुभाष चंद्र बोस की 125वीं जयंती पर उन्हें मेरी आदरपूर्ण श्रद्धांजलि।



I bow to Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose on his Jayanti. Every Indian is proud of his monumental contribution to our nation. pic.twitter.com/Ska0u301Nv — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 23, 2022

आजादी के महानायक नेताजी सुभाष चन्द्र बोस की जयंती पर उन्हें कोटिशः नमन करता हूँ।



उन्होंने अपने असाधारण देशप्रेम, अदम्य साहस व तेजस्वी वाणी से युवाओं को संगठित कर विदेशी शासन की नींव हिला दी।



मातृभूमि के लिए उनका अद्वितीय त्याग, तप व संघर्ष सदैव देश का मार्गदर्शन करता रहेगा। pic.twitter.com/cTepfFE6pN — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) January 23, 2022

Greetings to you on ‘Parakram Diwas’. I bow to the epitome of courage and valour, Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose on this occasion.



He went to great lengths while fighting for the freedom of his motherland. His contribution in India’s freedom struggle continues to inspire us. — Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) January 23, 2022

भारतीय स्वाधीनता संग्राम के महानायक, 'आजाद हिन्द फौज' के नेतृत्वकर्ता, 'तुम मुझे खून दो, मैं तुम्हें आजादी दूंगा' जैसे अमर स्वाधीनता मंत्र के उद्घोषक, 'नेताजी' सुभाष चन्द्र बोस की जयंती 'पराक्रम दिवस' पर उन्हें कोटिश: नमन।



जय हिंद! — Yogi Adityanath (@myogiadityanath) January 23, 2022

Subhas Chandra Bose was one of the prominent figures during the freedom struggle. Netaji led the first Indian armed force named the Azad Hind Fauj. Born in 1879, Netaji belonged to a rich family, and he was very keen towards his studies. Subhas Chandra Bose completed his bachelor’s degree in philosophy. Despite cracking civil service exams, he resigned from the government post to fight for India’s freedom.

Posted By: Mallika Mehzabeen