Ranchi | Jagran News Desk: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday inaugurated the Bhagwan Birsa Munda Smriti Udyan in Ranchi in the memory of tribal freedom fighter Birsa Munda. Birsa Munda, popularly known as 'Dharti Aaba', is a revered figure in India's freedom struggle.

Belonging to the Munda tribe, Birsa Munda was born on November 15 in 1875. He led an Indian tribal religious Millenarian movement across the tribal belt of modern-day Bihar and Jharkhand during the British rule in the last 19th century.

PM Modi, while addressing a virtual gathering, said that Birsa Munda did not live long but he wrote a complete history for the country and gave direction to the future generations.

"Bhagwan Birsa knew that attacking diversity in the name of modernity, tampering with ancient identity and nature was not the way for the welfare of the society. He was in favour of modern education, he advocated for change, he showed courage to speak against the shortcomings of his own society," PM Modi said, while dedicating the Birsa Munda Memorial Udyan and Museum to the nation.

The Prime Minister also recalled the contribution made by Birsa Munda.

"Respectful tributes to Lord Birsa Munda Ji on his birth anniversary. Along with giving a sharp edge to the freedom movement, he always fought to protect the interests of the tribal society. His contribution to the country will always be remembered," PM Modi tweeted.

Chief Minister Hemant Soren, Union Minister Arjun Munda and former chief minister Babulal Marandi were among those present on the occasion, held on the Jharkhand Statehood Day.

The museum is situated at the Old Central Jail in Ranchi where the tribal icon had breathed his last. A 25-feet tall statue of Munda has been installed.

The project has been developed in association with the Jharkhand government, the Prime Minister's Office said.

It demonstrates the way tribals struggled to protect their forests, land rights, their culture and show their valour and sacrifices, which is vital for nation-building, the PMO said.

Along with Munda, the museum will also highlight tribal freedom fighters such as Budhu Bhagat, Sidhu-Kanhu, Nilambar-Pitambar, Diwa-Kisun, Telanga Khadiya, Gaya Munda, Jatra Bhagat, Poto H, Bhagirath Manjhi and Ganga Narayan Singh.

The memorial park has been developed on adjacent 25 acres of land, and it has a musical fountain, food court, children's park, infinity pool, garden and other entertainment facilities.

(With agency inputs)

