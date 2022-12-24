'Hindu-Muslim Being Done To Divert Attention': Rahul Gandhi At Delhi Red Fort

The foot march, which started in Kanyakumari on September 7 and will end in Kashmir next year.

By Shivam Shandilya
Sat, 24 Dec 2022 05:51 PM IST
Minute Read
Amid the ongoing Bharat Jodo Yatra, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi stated on Saturday that "Hindu-Muslim is being done to divert attention away from the real issues." He also said that it is not the Narendra Modi government but the Ambani and Adani governments. Talking about the youth, he said, "Today's degree-holding youths are selling pakoras."

"I have walked 2,800 km so far, and throughout the journey, I didn't see any hatred. But, the BJP is spreading hatred 24*7," the Congress leader said.

Targeting the TV channels, Rahul Gandhi said, "I have not seen violence, hatred anywhere in the country while walking hundreds of kilometres, but I see it on TV all the time."

Speaking about the yatra, Rahul said that the Bharat Jodo Yatra is like our India, where there is no hatred or violence.

"In Bharat Jodo Yatra, dogs also came but no one killed them. Cow, buffaloes, pigs, all animals came. This Yatra is like our India, no hatred, no violence," Rahul said as quoted by news agency ANI.

The foot march, which started in Kanyakumari on September 7 and will end in Kashmir next year. It has covered Delhi, Haryana, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Telangana, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, and Rajasthan.

