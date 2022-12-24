'Hindu-Muslim Being Done To Divert Attention': Rahul Gandhi At Delhi Red Fort

Amid the ongoing Bharat Jodo Yatra, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi stated on Saturday that "Hindu-Muslim is being done to divert attention away from the real issues." He also said that it is not the Narendra Modi government but the Ambani and Adani governments. Talking about the youth, he said, "Today's degree-holding youths are selling pakoras."

#WATCH | In Bharat Jodo Yatra, dogs also came but no one killed them. Cow, buffaloes, pigs, all animals came. This Yatra is like our India, no hatred, no violence: Congress MP Rahul Gandhi in Delhi pic.twitter.com/npVQK6mcU1 — ANI (@ANI) December 24, 2022

"I have walked 2,800 km so far, and throughout the journey, I didn't see any hatred. But, the BJP is spreading hatred 24*7," the Congress leader said.

Targeting the TV channels, Rahul Gandhi said, "I have not seen violence, hatred anywhere in the country while walking hundreds of kilometres, but I see it on TV all the time."

#WATCH | When I came to politics in 2004, our govt came to power and the media used to praise me throughout the day. Then I went to Bhatta Parsaul (in UP) and raised the issue of farmers' land and they turned against me: Congress MP Rahul Gandhi in Delhi pic.twitter.com/7zM1Qd5bVk — ANI (@ANI) December 24, 2022

Speaking about the yatra, Rahul said that the Bharat Jodo Yatra is like our India, where there is no hatred or violence.

"In Bharat Jodo Yatra, dogs also came but no one killed them. Cow, buffaloes, pigs, all animals came. This Yatra is like our India, no hatred, no violence," Rahul said as quoted by news agency ANI.

The foot march, which started in Kanyakumari on September 7 and will end in Kashmir next year. It has covered Delhi, Haryana, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Telangana, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, and Rajasthan.