Hindu Temple Vandalised In Australia Allegedly By Khalistani Supporters, Second Attack In A Week

NEARLY a week after a Hindu temple was vandalised in Australia's Melbourne, another incident of vandalisation of a Hindu temple came to the fore on Monday from Victoria. The attack was allegedly led by Khalistani supporters who painted the walls of the Shri Vishnu Temple in Carrum Downs with anti-Hindu graffiti.

According to a report by Australia Today, the devotees who arrived at the temple for the darshan during the three-day “Thai Pongal” festival, which is being celebrated by the Tamil Hindu community, noticed the vandalisation on Monday. This comes a week after the BAPS Swaminarayan Mandir in Australia's Mill Park was smeared with anti-India and anti-Hindu graffiti.

A devotee of Shri Shiva Vishnu Temple, Usha Senthilnathan, reacting to the vandalisation, said, "We are a Tamil minority group in Australia, a lot of us came as refugees to escape the religious persecution. This is my place of worship and it's not acceptable to me that these Khalistan supporters are vandalising it with their hate messages without any fear".

She urged premier Dan Andrews and Victoria Police to take strict action against the goons who are trying to scare the Victorian Hindu community. "I urge Premier Dan Andrews and Victoria Police to take strict action against these goons who are trying to scare the Victorian Hindu community," Senthilnathan said further, as quoted by PTI.

President of the Victoria chapter of the Hindu Council of Australia, Makrand Bhagwat, told The Australia Today, "I can't tell you how upset I am for witnessing a second Hindu Temple vandalised for Khalistan propaganda. Our Temples vandalism is deplorable and should not be tolerated by the wider community."

Victorian Liberal Party MP Brad Battin also said, "In no way, our future can be built on hate when it has been built on working together for so long. There is no place in Victoria or Australia for this kind of behaviour that we are seeing here. Victoria is and will remain the best multicultural state in the world as long as people learn to work together not against each other."

Recently, the BAPS Swaminarayan Temple in the Mill park area of Melbourne was allegedly vandalised by anti-India elements with anti-India slogans written on the walls of the temple. Issuing a statement, BAPS Swaminarayan Mandir stated that they are "deeply saddened and shocked by these acts of vandalism and hate."

It said that they have remained committed to "peaceful coexistence and dialogue to all faiths." BAPS Swaminarayan Mandir further said that they have informed the authorities regarding the incident, as per The Australia Today report.

(With Agency Inputs.)