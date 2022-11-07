'Hindu' Term Comes From Vulgar Persian Word: Karnataka Congress Leader Kicks Up Row

A Karnataka Congress leader triggered a controversy with his remarks on the origin of the term 'Hindu'. Satish Laxmanrao Jarkiholi, the working president of Congress, said the term is derived from a Persian word which has a vulgar meaning.

Addressing a public event in Belagavi district on Sunday, Jarkiholi reportedly asked the people to check online encyclopedia 'Wikipedia' to learn about the origin of 'Hindu'. "You will be ashamed to know the meaning of the word Hindu. It is vulgar," he says.

"The word Hindu, where did it originate from? Is it ours? It's Persian, from the region of Iran, Iraq, Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan. What is the connection of the word Hindu with India? Then how can you accept it? This should be debated," he said.

The video, which went viral on social media, has drew strong reactions from BJP slamming it as an insult and provocation for Hindus.

Jarkiholi is a former forest minister and has served under the previous Congress government.