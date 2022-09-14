Hindi Diwas 2022: From Jugaad To Chamcha; List Of Hindi Words Added To Oxford Dictionary

SEPTEMBER 14 is marked as 'Hindi Diwas' to mark the importance of the Hindi language. The day also marks the adoption of Hindi as an official language in the country.

Prime Minister Narendra also greeted people on the occasion and highlighted the fact that the language attracts many people because of its simplicity, spontaneity, and simplicity.

Meanwhile, a lot of people are unaware of the fact that there are many Hindi words that have also been added to the Oxford Dictionary. Let's take a look at the words and their meaning:

1. Jugaad:

The word was added to Oxford Dictionary in 2017. The dictionary describes the word as "a flexible approach to problem-solving that uses limited resources in an innovative way".

2. Dadagiri:

This word was also added to the dictionary in the same year. The Oxford dictionary translates the meaning of this word to " the act of using strength and power to frighten or hurt weaker people."

3. Didi:

This is a word that is commonly used by Hindi speakers. Oxford describes it as simple as it gets - "older female cousin".

4. Jungle:

One of the most commonly used words in Hindi and English is Jungle, which was one of the very few first words to be picked up from India by the Oxford dictionary. The word originated from Sanskrit and came to the English language via Hindi.

5. Achcha:

The word was added among 90 other words Oxford picked from various languages in India in 2017. The dictionary describes the word as "used to show that the speaker agrees with, accepts, understands, etc. something."

6. Chamcha:

This is also a commonly and regularly used word by Hindi speakers. It has been described as "a person who tries too hard to please somebody, especially somebody who is important".

7. Chakka Jam:

This was also included in the dictionary in 2017. The dictionary describes the word as "a protest in which people block a road or cause a traffic jam."

8. Timepass:

To the people who thought it was an actual English word, you're wrong. There wasn't any such English word in the dictionary until 2017.

The dictionary describes the word as "the action of spending time doing something, especially something that has no aim or is not very useful".

Besides these words, a few other words that were picked by the Oxford dictionary are- Bas, Jhuggi, Funda, Nivas, Gully, Natak, Sevak, Sevika, Chup, Surya Namaskar, Desh, Diya, Bada Din among many others.

(With inputs from ANI)