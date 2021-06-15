Himachal Pradesh COVID Curbs: Interstate transport buses too, have been allowed to run with 50 per cent seating capacity, enabling travel to and from New Delhi, Punjab, Rajasthan, Uttarakhand, Jammu Kashmir through state transport.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Himachal Pradesh started to reopen itself from June 12 onwards with significant relief in terms of travel restrictions in the state. Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur last Friday announced further relief in restrictions making travel in and out of the state easier than before.

Interstate transport buses too, have been allowed to run with 50 per cent seating capacity, enabling the travel to and from New Delhi, Punjab, Rajasthan, Uttarakhand and Jammu Kashmir through state transport. Shops can open from 9 am to 5 pm across the state on weekdays.

No RT-PCR test report required but e-Pass mandatory

According to the new order released by the state, no RT-PCR test report will be required for entering the state. However, a day after the video of a massive traffic jam went viral from the inter-state barriers at Parwanoo in Solan district, the Himachal Pradesh government has issued a fresh advisory for people entering the state.

Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur made it mandatory for those visiting the state to register online and apply for a Covid e-Pass. The Chief Minister also urged tourists entering the states to follow Covid-19 protocols to continue combating the spread of COVID-19. “I request tourists to adhere to these guidelines, wear the facemasks and maintain social distancing,” the chief minister said in a statement.

How to apply for a Covid e-Pass?

• Visit e-pass website set up by Himachal Pradesh state government: covid19epass.hp.gov.in

• Click on ‘Apply for e-pass’ icon.

• Select the option from request type: Coming to Himachal, Going out and coming back to Himachal Pradesh (within 72 hours), Within state crossing interstate barriers

• Submit movement details and fill the form

• Upload your identification proof, preferably an Aadhar Card.

• Once your application will be approved, you will receive an SMS.

• Download the e-pass

