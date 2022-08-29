Himanta Biswa Sarma's '5 Capitals' Theory Amid Twitter Spat With Arvind Kejriwal

Amid the ongoing Twitter spat with his Delhi counterpart Arvind Kejriwal, Assam Chief Minister and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Himanta Biswa Sarma on Monday asked if the country can have five capital, one in every zone. In a series of tweets, Sarma said this will ensure that governments in New Delhi "do not have huge wealth at their disposal vis a vis North East and states from East".

"Having been engaged in a dialogue with Delhi CM Shri Arvind Kejriwal, who's by now in habit of mocking at other states, I'm of the view that we should work on curing the disease of disparity, and not mock poor states. Can we have 5 Capitals of India, one in every zone," he tweeted.

Sarma, 53, also lauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who he said has started the "process of mainstreaming" the northeast which was neglected over the last seven decades. However, he said that the northeast does not need "sympathy and ridicule", but "respect, resources and regeneration".

"And of of course what we've been doing in health, education, communication with blessings of our PM Shri Narendra Modi Ji was unheard of in last 75 years," he tweeted.

Meanwhile, Sarma and Kejriwal have been engaged in a Twitter spat over the last few days. The argument between them started after the Delhi Chief Minister tweeted that closure of schools is not a solution and there is a need to open more schools across the country, and shared a link to a news report claiming a "closure" of some schools in Assam.

Later, Sarma asked Kejriwal if he had promised to make Delhi on par with London and Paris. "When you couldn't do anything, you started comparing Delhi with small states of the Northeast. Trust me, if BJP comes to power in Delhi, it will make it the most prosperous city in the world," he wrote in Hindi.

The spat between them stretched on to Sunday, with Kejriwal responding to his Assamese counterpart, saying "you haven't answered my question". "Trust me, when AAP forms a government, then we will being development there akin to Delhi's development. Will quell corruption and there would be no shortage of resources," Kejriwal had tweeted.