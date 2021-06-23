Himachal Pradesh Unlock: The government has allowed a maximum of 50 people for indoor social gatherings. The indoor venues can now have up to 50 per cent capacity. Whereas for the outdoor social gatherings, up to 100 people are allowed.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Himachal Pradesh has started the phased reopening of the state from Wednesday, June 23 onward. The shops and businesses in the state will now remain open from 9 AM to 8 PM, whereas the restaurants have been allowed to stay open till 10 PM in the night. People can travel to Himachal Pradesh without an e-pass, with the state completely ending the e-pass regime starting from July 1.

What else is allowed?

Following the decision to unlock the state of Himachal Pradesh by Chief Minister Jairam Thakur, the government will start the inter-state transport bus services from July 1 onwards with 50 per cent seating capacity.

The government will also reopen the temples, religious shrines and Shakti peeths in the state starting from July 1.

The government has allowed a maximum of 50 people for indoor social gatherings. The indoor venues can now have up to 50 per cent capacity. Whereas for the outdoor social gatherings, up to 100 people are allowed.

The state cabinet has issued the notification in this regard, following which from Wednesday, June 23 onward, the shop timings have changed in the state and the Dhabas and restaurants have been allowed to open till 10 PM in the night. Inter-state Bus services, reopening of temples and full-strength staff inside the government offices will start from July 1 onward.

Checkpoints removed from borders, people start travelling without e-pass

Starting from midnight 23 June, all 19 inter-state border check-post barriers have been removed. Following which people have started to travel inside the state without being stopped unless there is a security threat. There are only a few check-post barriers remaining for routine checking. No document needs to be shown to enter the state of Himachal Pradesh. Himachal Pradesh, for the first time since the start of the pandemic, recorded over one lakh vaccine inoculations on June 21.

