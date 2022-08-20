Himachal Pradesh Rains: 6 Killed, 13 Feared Dead As Landslides, Flash Floods Hit Parts Of State

Six people were killed and 13 others were feared dead in separate incidents of flash floods and landslides triggered by heavy rains in Himachal Pradesh on Saturday. Twenty-two people, who were stranded following a flash flood in the state's Hamirpur district, were evacuated safely, state officials said. Meanwhile, trains between the Jogindernagar-Pathankot route have been suspended after the Chakki bridge in Kangra district collapsed in the morning due to heavy rains.

#WATCH | Himachal Pradesh: The railway bridge on Chakki river in Himachal Pradesh's Kangra district damaged due to flash flood, and collapsed today morning. The water in the river is yet to recede: Northern Railways pic.twitter.com/ApmVkwAkB8 — ANI (@ANI) August 20, 2022

Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur expressed condolences over the deaths and said that the administration is carrying out rescue operations on a war footing in the affected districts.

According to officials, three people were killed after their house collapsed following a landslide triggered by rains in the Chamba district. The Chamba district emergency operation centre (DEOC) said the landslide occurred at Banet village in Chowari tehsil around 4.30 am following which a house collapsed, killing three people.

In Mandi, a girl was killed and 13 others were feared dead in a landslide and flash flood triggered by heavy rains. The body of a girl was recovered about a km away from her house in Baghi Nullah on Mandi-Katola-Prashar road on Friday night, while five members of her family were washed away.

Several families also left their houses located between Baghi to Old Katola areas after a cloud burst and took shelter at safe places. Besides, eight members of another family are also feared buried under the debris of their house following a landslide at Kashan village in the Gohar development block. However, the bodies have not been retrieved yet.

Several roads in the Mandi district have also been blocked following flash floods and multiple landslides. Several vehicles were damaged and a number of villagers were stuck in their houses as water entered their houses and shops at Balh, Sadar, Thunag, Mandi and Lamathach. Schools in Himachal Pradesh's Mandi district will remain closed on Saturday due to ongoing incessant rains, a senior administration official said.

Himachal Pradesh | Roads blocked after heavy rainfall lashes Mandi region of the state, several tourists stuck due to roadblocks pic.twitter.com/GCyoHtxfVm — ANI (@ANI) August 20, 2022

In Kangra, a 'kacha' house collapsed killing a nine-year-old child. In another incident in this district, a 48-year-old man, identified as Bal Mukund, was killed in Lahar village following a landslide. Two pillars of the Kangra valley Chakki river rail bridge were also washed away due to a flash flood. The Pathankot -Mandi national highway has been closed for traffic following landslides at different places.

Himachal Pradesh's disaster management department has issued a warning for landslides due to heavy rains predicted in the state till August 25. Precipitation is likely to increase during the next 24 hours for the subsequent three-four days with spells of heavy rainfall in parts of Kangra, Chamba, Mandi, Kullu, Shimla, Sirmaur, Solan, Hamirpur, Una and Bilaspur districts, state disaster management department director Sudesh Kumar Mokhta said.



(With Agency Inputs)