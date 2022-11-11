Himachal Pradesh Polls: Will BJP Change The ‘Riwaz’ Or Congress Change The ‘Raj’; Hill State To Vote Tomorrow

The voting is scheduled to be from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday.(ANI)

THE FATE of 412 candidates contenting on 68 assembly segments in Himachal Pradesh will be sealed tommorow as over 55 lakhs voters will cast their votes on Saturday. In the midst of Bhartiya Janata Party and Congress rallies, the fight seems largely bipolar, as the voice of the Aam Aadmi Party is missing in the first ever election that they are contesting in the Hill State. As the voting will start in a few hours, the poll body has made all necessary preparations for voters to choose their next representative.

The Electoral Battle

The ruling BJP is trying to garner votes in their favour on the back of its development agenda, while the opposition Congress is trying to dominate the saffron brigade by raising questions over the failed promises of the current government.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), which is in the fray for the first time, is missing in action in the state, with its leaders focusing on strengthening their vote bank in another poll-bound state, Gujarat.

Despite the presence of AAP, the election seems largely bipolar—a tug of war between the two old archrivals — the Congress and the Bhartiya Janata Party.

With the Congress party going downhill electorally for the past two years, the Himachal Assembly polls are a matter of survival for the party. The stakes are even higher for the party as the grand old party has elected a non-Gandhi president after 24 years, with the former president totally out of the election landscape in the two poll-bound states. So, the party is trying to bank on the rallies of general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra.

For the ruling BJP, the top leaders of the party have led the campaign from the front, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, BJP president JP Nadda, Home Minister Amit Shah, and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. PM Modi stated that every vote cast for the BJP symbol "lotus" will strengthen his position. He has also coined the slogan "pro-incumbency" in the context of the party.

As the hill state has a history of voting out the incumbent, Nadda earlier said the party has emerged as a trend-setting force, with people choosing to re-elect its incumbent government and preferring it over other parties in the states where the BJP is not in power.

While the Congress has pledged to reinstate the old pension plan, provide 300 units of free electricity, and create a StartUp fund worth Rs 680 crore, the BJP has vowed to apply the Uniform Civil Code and create eight lakh jobs in the state.

As the Congress has lost in nine states over the past two years, a win in the hill state might strengthen it for the upcoming polls. For the BJP, a win in Himachal may boost the party's confidence and increase its chances of coming to power in the nine state elections due next year.

On poll eve, both the rival contenders claimed they were headed towards a majority and would form the government in the state.

Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur is contesting from Seraj in Mandi, while former BJP chief Satpal Singh Satti is trying his luck from Una.

Congress CLP leader Mukesh Agnihotri is contesting from Haroli, ex-chief minister Virbhadra Singh's son Vikramaditya Singh from Shimla Rural, former HPCC chief and Campaign Committee chief Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu from Nadaun, and Congress Manifesto Committee chief Dhani Ram Shandil in Solan.

Preparations By Poll Body

The voting is scheduled to be from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, with the poll body setting up a total of 7,884 polling stations, including three auxiliary polling stations in areas that are far away. There are 789 vulnerable booths and 397 critical ones. The highest booth is in Tashigang, Kaza, in the Spiti area of the Lahaul Spiti district of the state, at a height of 15,256 feet, which will cater to 52 voters.