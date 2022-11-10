Himachal Pradesh Polls: Why Old Pension Scheme Is The Bone Of Contention And How It Is Different From NPS

Government employees stage a protest march against the New Pension Scheme and demand restoration of the Old Pension Scheme, in Mandi. (ANI File Photo)

WITH just days left for the Himachal Pradesh Assembly election, the clamour over the New Pension Scheme has reignited. The pension scheme is one of the major issues in poll-bound Himachal Pradesh and has also triggered massive protests in the hill state as Himachal has approximately 4.5 lakh government employees and a significant number of retired employees.

The Congress and AAP, in an attempt to woo the voters, have, in their poll manifestos, promised to restore the old pension scheme, which will directly benefit over 2.5 lakh pensioners in the state. However, the BJP has not included anything related to the restoration of the old pension scheme in its manifesto and is also facing backlash. The saffron party has said that it will form a committee which would look into the issue.

What is the Old Pension Scheme:

Under the old pension scheme, a government employee, after retiring from the service, receive 50 per cent of their last drawn salary or a 10-month average emolument, whichever is more. The entire sum of the pension is paid by the government. However, the employee has to complete the ten-year service requirement to avail of the pension.

Those employees who subscribe to the old pension scheme, also get a dearness allowance (DA) on pension amount, revision of pension with successive Pay Commissions, additional pension after a certain age, commutation of family pension for dependents of several categories etc.

The Old Pension Scheme (OPS) was discontinued in 2003 by the Atal Bihar Vajpayee-led BJP government. The government in 2004 introduced the New Pension Scheme, which is now called the National Pension System (NPS).

What is the New Pension System:

Under the new pension scheme, government employees are required to contribute 10 per cent of their basic salary and dearness allowance while employers contribute up to 14 per cent to their retirement fund. The NPS works on a defined contribution basis. In the new system, the entire fund can be invested by pension fund managers. In the new system, the pension benefit of an employee is based on several factors including the amount of contribution made, the age of joining, the type of investment, and the income drawn from that investment.

Regulated under The Pension Fund Regulatory & Development Authority Act (PFRDA), 2013, a Permanent Retirement Account Number is allotted to each government employee in the new system. In the New Pension Scheme, a government employee can withdraw 60 per cent of their total retirement fund while they have to invest the remaining 40 per cent in an annuity plan which will be offered by the annuity service providers (ASP) listed with PFRDA.

Why the issue is raging in Himachal Pradesh?

A total of nearly 55 lakh voters will on November 12 cast their votes to decide the fate of candidates contesting the assembly elections. A large number of the total voters, around 2.5 lakh are government employees and out of them, 1.5 lakh are covered under the New Pension Scheme. These active and retired government employees, in addition to their dependents, form a solid voter base and losing them will prove to be a big blow for the incumbent government.

There have been protests earlier by employees' associations against the new scheme in Shimla, Mandi, Kangra and Solan. There have been calls from different employee associations to bring back the old pension scheme and termed the new pension system a disaster for government employees as well as pensioners.

The Joint Consultative Machinery, a top body of various employee unions, has also written a letter to the Himachal Pradesh Cabinet Secretary and demanded the restoration of the old pension scheme.

"It is now 18 years after the implementation of NPS. Employees who were recruited on or after 01/01/2004 have now started retiring from service. From the paltry amount they are now getting as pension from NPS it is proved that it is a disaster for the retiring employees in their old age and not a win-win situation,” the letter signed by Shiva Gopal Mishra, Secretary, National Council (Staff Side), JCM, said.

The New Pension Scheme Employees Association (NPSEA) in Himachal has also organised several protests demanding the restoration of the old pension scheme. Many active and retired government employees had also taken out demonstrations in the past on the issue.

Hari Das Thakur, a former government employee in Himachal Pradesh, as quoted by Newslaundry, said that he receives only Rs 1,301 as pension per month, which, he said, would have been Rs 13,000 -- half of his salary -- under the old pension scheme. Thakur is now running a tea and Maggi stall and said that it is very difficult to survive on this meagre pension.

"I have a son and he’s unemployed. So at this age, I was forced to open a highway stall to survive after retirement. Now I clean tea glasses and wash plates," Thakur said as quoted by Newslaundry.