Himachal Pradesh Polls: Priyanka Gandhi Promises Withdrawal Of Agnipath Scheme, Jobs In Kangra

Addressing a rally, Priyanka said that the Congress will also fight the drug menace, which is ruining the future of the youth. He also promised to build English-medium schools in every assembly constituency. She also promised to cancel the Agnipath scheme if Congress is voted to power at the centre.

CONGRESS leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra said on Friday that her party will provide one lakh jobs, restore the old pension scheme, and provide financial assistance of Rs 1,500 to every woman in the state if the party is voted to power in the upcoming assembly polls.

"We will cancel the Agnipath scheme when our govt will be formed at the centre. What we promise, we fulfill that. In Chhattisgarh, we promised farmer’s loan waiver and it was implemented."

Targeting the state government, Vadra said the state has "drowned" in debt under the dispensation of the Bhartiya Janata Party and that 63,000 government posts are lying vacant.

Vadra asserted that the Congress will keep its promises in Himachal as well, citing the work done in the only two states where the party is in sole control, Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan.



"The Congress will create 1 lakh jobs... Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel is sitting here; he has provided 5 lakh jobs in three years. The Congress government in Rajasthan has provided 1.30 lakh jobs."



She stated that Chhattisgarh currently has the lowest unemployment rate.



The decision to offer 1 lakh jobs to the youth of Himachal Pradesh will be finalised by the Congress, according to Vadra, in the first cabinet meeting if the party is elected to power.



"We are also saying that we will try our best to provide 5 lakh jobs in five years. This is our guarantee."



Vadra said that she understands the burdens shouldered by women, who work at home and outside.



"This is why the Congress wants to provide monthly financial assistance of Rs 1,500 to every woman. This scheme is called the 'Har Ghar Lakshmi Yojna," she said.



She lashed out at the BJP and said that the party does not want to do anything for the people and works for its selfish interests.



"When we say that we will provide 1 lakh jobs, their (the BJP's) chief minister says that it is it not possible. But when they want to sell the country's assets, PSUs, to their corporate friends, it is possible," she said.



The poll body has scheduled the election in the hill state for November 12, and the counting of votes will be taken on December 8.