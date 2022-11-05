Himachal Pradesh Polls 2022: Will Agnipath Scheme Be The Fulcrum For Young Voters In Hill State

CONGRESS leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra told voters in Kangra on Friday that her party would roll back the Agniveer scheme if it gets elected to power in 2024.

Priyanka said, "Mothers send their children to spend their entire life fighting at the border so that once they come back, their country would look after them. But the government wants them to look for another job after four years. If Congress comes to power in Centre, we will scrap Agniveer".

Himachal Pradesh is among those states that contribute a large number of soldiers to the armed forces. With over 50,000 active soldiers, and more than 1.5 lakh servicemen, the defence veterans are split over the Centre's Agniveer scheme.

Will the "Agnipath Scheme" drive Himachal polls?

The simple answer is "no." It cannot solely drive the entire electoral landscape of the state, but when combined with the increasing unemployment, the scheme can become an important factor in the election scheduled for November 12.

The limited period of service with no guarantee of jobs after four years has become a major setback for the youth.

"What will a 21-22-year-old youth do when he comes back after four years of service? The government could have at least assured them a pension of Rs 10,000 or let them work for minimum 15 years. Agar humare naujwaan ko rozgar nai milega, to wo hataash hoke galat kaamon mein hi fasenge na (If our youth don’t get employment, they will get disheartened and take the wrong path). Rs 10–15 lakh that they are promising them in the end means nothing," says 79-year-old Ram Shar from Kangra, who retired from the Army in 1990 as a subedar and now runs a shop, as quoted by the News18 website.

The chance of employment in Armed Forces diminish at the age of 24 because a large number of job opportunities in the three services can only be applied till the age of 25 years.

53-year-old Sudeshna Devi says she no longer wishes to send her son to join the Army. "How can we send our children to risk their life for a country that will forget them after four years? And who will want to marry them, knowing they might just come back and sit at home after 22?" she asks.

Amid the ongoing tussle between the benefits and losses of the scheme, there are many veterans who continue to lend their support to Agnipath scheme. They argue it on the basis of the discipline that the forces infuse and also on the fact that no one earns the amount that an Agniveer will at the age of 22. Besides, it is also said that a sizeable number of the population will receive army training, which will lead to a better society.

Dharamshala resident Sarabjit Dhiman, who retired as Naib Subedar, says the scheme would help in capacity building for youth and provide them with a direction in life. "Most youth are anyway sitting at home. This will at least give them some direction and a chance to train with the Army. Nobody earns that amount of money at 22. They will be financially independent at an early age to explore other options. The money will help them plan their future better," said Dhiman.

As different individuals have their diverse perspectives and arguments, giving way to the Indian belief in democracy and diversity, employment and the newly announced "Agniveer Scheme" will be an important factor in the Himachal Pradesh polls. With many other developments that need to be done by the people voted to power, a major chunk of the youth population will keep it as a criteria before giving their support to an individual or the party to which he or she belongs.

The state will vote on November 12 to elect 68 representatives for a term of five years. The results of the polls will be declared on December 8.