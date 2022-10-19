Himachal Pradesh Polls 2022: Sitting MLAs, Candidates From Political Families Dominate Congress List

THE CONGRESS on Tuesday released its first list of 46 candidates for the upcoming Himachal Pradesh Assembly Elections 2022. In the first list, Congress fielded all sitting MLAs, candidates hailing from political families and prominent leaders having mass appeals in Himachal. However, a decision on the next 22 seats has been delayed as the consensus on candidates has not been reached among the leaders. Congress leader Alka Lamba said the names of the remaining 22 candidates would be declared soon.

Congress party has declared that it will contest elections on all 68 seats. 13 candidates, comprising 28 per cent of the total, have been selected from political families. This list consists of the party's sitting legislator from Shimla Rural Constituency, Vikramaditya Singh, son of the late former 6 times Chief Minister of Himachal Pradesh, Virbhadra Singh, Rohit Thakur who is marked in Jubbal-Kothkai constituency is the son of former Chief Minister, Ram Lal Thakur. It is worth noticing that the ticket of sitting MLA Jagat Singh Negi from Kinnaur is yet to be finalized.

In Shimla district, Rajneesh Khimta has been fielded from Chopal, Khimi Ram, who recently moved to the Congress from the BJP, has been named as the party’s candidate from the Chamba seat. Some other prominent candidates who are part of this list are Chander Kumar from Jawali, Sudhir Sharma from Dharamshala, Dhani Ram Shandil from Solan, Kewal Singh Pathania from Shahpur, Vikramaditya Singh from Shimla (Rural) seat and Harshwardhan Chauhan from Shillai.

The election on the 68 assembly seats is scheduled to be held on November 12. The current ruling party BJP has 43 MLAs and the Congress 22 in the state Legislative Assembly. There are two Independents and one CPI(M) MLA in the Assembly. The last date for the filing of nominations is October 25 and the scrutiny of papers will be held on October 27. The last date will be October 29 for the withdrawal of papers. The counting will take place on December 8. In the 2017 Assembly Elections, The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) won 44 seats while the Congress got 21 seats.