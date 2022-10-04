Himachal Govt Withdraws Order For Journalists To Show 'Character Certificate' At PM Modi's Event

HIMACHAL Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur on Tuesday extended invitation to all journalists to cover Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to the hill state on Wednesday, October 5. The Chief Minister announced withdrawal of an order issued by Bilaspur district administration demanding "certificate of character verification" from journalists covering the Prime Minister's event in Himachal Pradesh.

"We've withdrawn official order and sought explanation from issuing official," he said.

Thakur also reviewed arrangements and preparations in Bilaspur, where Prime Minister Modi will inaugurate the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) and lay the foundation stone of projects worth over Rs 3,650 crore.

"Tomorrow will be a very historic day for all Himachalis. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is visiting Himachal on Vijaya Dashami. Prime Minister will also inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of various projects including AIIMS. On this occasion, the Prime Minister will address a huge rally in Bilaspur and will also participate in Kullu Dussehra," said Thakur.

According to the Prime Minister's Office (PMO), AIIMS Bilaspur, constructed at a cost of more than Rs 1,470 crore, is a state-of-the-art hospital with 18 speciality and 17 super speciality departments, 18 modular operation theatres and 750 beds with 64 ICU beds.

He will also lay the foundation stone of around 31 km long project for four laning of the National Highway from Pinjore to Nalagarh on NH-105, worth over Rs 1,690 crore. The project road is a major connecting link for the traffic from Ambala, Chandigarh, Panchkula and Solan/Shimla going towards Bilaspur, Mandi and Manali.

"About 18 km stretch of this four-lane national highway falls under Himachal Pradesh and the remaining portion falls in Haryana," it said. This highway will ensure better transport facilities in Nalagarh-Baddi, the industrial hub of Himachal Pradesh, and will also give a fillip to further industrial development in the region.

The Prime Minister will lay the foundation stone of the Medical Device Park at Nalagarh, which will be built at a cost of about Rs 350 crore, and the Government Hydro Engineering College at Bandla, costing about Rs 140 crore.

He will also participate in the Kullu Dussehra celebrations, where he will witness this divine Rath Yatra and the grand assembly of the deities. The International Kullu Dussehra Festival will be celebrated from October 5 to 11 at the Dhalpur Ground of Kullu. It will be the first time ever that the Prime Minister of the country is participating in the Kullu Dussehra celebrations.

(With ANI inputs)