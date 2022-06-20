Shimla | Jagran News Desk: At least eleven tourists got stranded mid-air after their cable car developed a technical glitch at Timber Trail Parwanoo in Himachal Pradesh's Solan district. Another cable car trolly has been deployed to rescue the tourists who have been stranded mid-air.

#WATCH Cable car trolly with tourists stuck mid-air at Parwanoo Timber Trail, rescue operation underway; tourists safe#HimachalPradesh pic.twitter.com/mqcOqgRGjo — ANI (@ANI) June 20, 2022

According to the police, they are monitoring the situation and rescue operations are underway to safely evacuate the tourists from the cable car. All tourists are from Delhi, the police said adding that two people, including a man and woman, have been rescued so far.

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan