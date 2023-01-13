Himachal Old Pension Scheme: Sukhu Govt Keeps Poll Promise, Restores OPS In 1st Cabinet Meet

The Himachal Pradesh government, led by Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, kept its poll promise, and approved the restoration of the Old Pension Scheme on Friday.

कांग्रेस की विचारधारा प्यार, भाईचारे और सच्चाई की मिसाल है। आज लोहडी के शुभ अवसर पर मुझे हिमाचल के कर्मचारियों की लंबित मांग OPS को बहाल करते हुए बहुत खुशी हो रही है। मुझे पूर्ण विश्वास है कि कर्मचारी सरकार के साथ कंधे से कंधा मिलाकर हिमाचल के विकास मे अपना पूर्ण सहयोग देंगे । pic.twitter.com/eIt2btE4wE — Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu (@SukhuSukhvinder) January 13, 2023

During the assembly elections, the Congress party promised to restore the Old Pension Scheme (OPS) in the first cabinet meeting, and it kept that promise. There are more than 1.36 lakh employees in the hill state, including employees and pensioners under the New Pension Scheme (NPS).

Sukhu, while interacting with the media after the cabinet meeting, said that the benefit regarding the scheme would be given today (January 13) and notification regarding this would be issued soon. He also said a sub-committee with cabinet ministers, including Chander Kumar, Dhani Ram Shandil, Anirudh Singh, and Jagat Negi, has been constituted to prepare a road map for disbursement of Rs 1,500 per month in 30 days. The party had promised to provide Rs 1,500 to women in the hill state.

A committee has also been formed to investigate the possibility of creating one lakh jobs, and under the OPS for this year, approximately Rs 800 to Rs 900 crores would be taken from resource mobilization, such as a Rs 3 increase in diesel VAT. He also said that the OPS by the state government has not been restored for votes but for giving social security and safeguarding the self-respect of the employees, who have made an immense contribution to the history of development in Himachal Pradesh.

The scheme is a contributory scheme in which both the government and employees contribute 10 and 14 percent of the salary, respectively, towards the pension fund.