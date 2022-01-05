Shimla/Dharamshala | Jagran News Desk: Amid the alarming rise in COVID-19 cases across the country, Himachal Pradesh on Wednesday joined the list of states which have announced fresh restrictions to stem the growth of the deadly virus. Informing about the new restrictions, Himachal Pradesh Minister Suresh Bhardwaj said that a night curfew will be imposed in the state from today, January 5. The night curfew will start from 10 pm and will continue till 5 am.

Apart from restricting night movement, the state government has also decided to shut indoor sports complexes, cinema halls, multiplexes, stadiums, swimming pools, gyms and langers in the state. Besides, only 50 per cent of gathering is allowed at marriage functions and in banquet halls.

"It has been decided to impose night curfew from 10 pm to 5 am across the state besides closing indoor sports complexes, cinema halls, multiplexes, stadiums, swimming pools, gyms and langars. It was also decided to allow only 50 per cent attendance at indoor gatherings including those at marriage and banquet halls", the order said.

The decisions were taken at a Cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur. Himachal Pradesh has been witnessing an uptick in COVID-19 cases. It recorded 260 COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, 137 on Monday and 76 on Sunday, according to official figures.

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan