Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu Is New Himachal CM, Mukesh Agnihotri Sworn In As Deputy Chief Minister

Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Sunday took oath as the new Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister after Congress emerged victorious in the assembly election. Congress leader Mukesh Agnihotri, who was the leader of opposition in assembly, was sworn in as the Deputy Chief Minister. Riding on the anti-incumbency sentiments, Congress registered a comfortable win in the Himachal Pradesh Assembly election with 40 seats in its bag. The oath-taking ceremony was held at 1.30 PM today.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, party MP Rahul Gandhi, AICC general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and party's state unit chief Pratibha Singh attended the oat-taking ceremony in Shimla. Congress leaders Ashok Gehlot, Bhupesh Baghel and BS Hooda were also present.

Keeping alive the tradition to replace the incumbant government Himachal Pradesh ousted BJP in these elections. The saffron party led by former CM Jai Ram Thakur won only 25 seats, while AAP failed to open its account in the hill state.

Sukhu who started off as a youth leader and was a part of NSUI and Youth Congress, rose up the ranks over the years gaining wide organisational experience. However, he remained connected to the grassroots and hence is popular among people. The 58-year-old Sukhu has served as an MLA four times before.

He served as the Congress' Himachal unit chief between 2013 and 2019. He gained prominence as leader who speaks his mind to the powers above and advocates promoting young leaders. Sukhu was also known to be very vocal on issues, which did not please party veteran and late leader Virbhadra Singh, a six-time Chief Minister.

Sukhu has always been approachable, hence building a wide network in the hill state in his long political career.

With Congress chief ministers over the past over four decades coming from Rampur Bushahr, Congress central leadership was apparently keen to expand its choice.

Pratibha Singh, wife of Virbhadra Singh, was also a strong contender for the CM post but the high command went for a leader who has been elected four times from Nadaun, a constituency in Hamirpur district.

Sukhu will be the first Congress leader from "lower Himachal" to come to the top post.

That Hamirpur is represented in Parliament by Union Minister Anurag Thakur might also have weighed on the Congress high command as they decided to give the mantle to Sukhu.

The other contender for the top job Mukesh Agnihotri hails from the Una district of the state and will now be Deputy Chief Minister.

A loyalist of Gandhi family, Sukhu belongs to a middle-class family. He was active in politics from his student days and fought elections as an NSUI candidate. He was president of NSUI and Indian Youth Congress in the state. He fought and won elections for Shimla Municipal Corporation. Sukhu won the assembly election for the first time in 2003 from Nadaun.

Congress leader Anand Sharma said the party had chosen leader who has risen from the ranks.

"A matter of pride that the son of an ordinary family will be our CM, thanks to our leadership, Smt Sonia Gandhi, Mallikarjun Kharge ji, @RahulGandhi and @PriyankaGandhi for leading a spirited campaign. My good wishes and support to my new CM Sukhu. Grateful that the party leadership has taken a democratic decision and chosen one who has risen from the ranks," Sharma said in tweets.

"Congratulations to Sukhvinder Sukhu on becoming the next Chief Minister of Himachal Pradesh. Richly deserved recognition of his life- long commitment to the Congress party and acknowledged contribution," he added.

Sukhu was chairman of the Congress Campaign Committee for the assembly elections in which the party focused on local issues and made lucrative promises including old pension scheme.

He will be the second chief minister from Hamirpur district after BJP's Prem Kumar Dhumal.

