Shimla | Jagran News Desk: The Jai Ram Thakur-led BJP government on Monday announced its decision to impose a night curfew in four districts -- Mandi, Shimla, Kullu and Kangra -- of Himachal Pradesh in wake of the rising coronavirus cases in the state.

In its order, the state government said that the night curfew will be imposed from November 24 to December 15 in the four districts, adding that 50 per cent Class 3 and Class 4 are allowed to attend their respective offices till December 31.

The Himachal Pradesh government has also increased the fine for not wearing masks to Rs 1,000 and prohibited all kind of rallies in the state.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma