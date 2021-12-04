Shimla/New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Himachal Pradesh became the first state in India to achieve 100 per cent vaccination against COVID-19 among all eligible adults, an official spokesperson of Chief Minister Jairam Thakur-led government said on Saturday.

The spokesperson said that over 53 Lakh (53,86,393 eligible adults) have been administered the second dose of vaccine, he said. Previously, Himachal Pradesh was also the first state to achieve 100 per cent vaccination of the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine in August earlier this year.

Posted By: Mukul Sharma