The decision to extend lockdown in containment zones came a day after the state announced to lift night curfew from August 1.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Amid the growing number of coronavirus cases, the Himachal Pradesh government on Friday extended the lockdown in containment zones till August 31, reported news agency ANI. The decision to extend lockdown in containment zones came a day after the state announced to lift night curfew from August 1. State Parliamentary Affairs Minister Suresh Bhardwaj said that the decision to lift night curfew was taken by Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur in line with the unlock guidelines by the Centre.

On Wednesday, CM Thakur had said ruled out any plans to impose a complete lockdown in the state to contain the spike in Coronavirus cases. Thakur had said that "Unlock 3.0 will be implemented in the state shortly. Lockdown will continue only in containment zones. The government will be stricter in the areas where Covid-19 cases are on the rise."

He, however, admitted that Himachal Pradesh suffered huge financial losses due to "certain decisions" taken by his government to contain the coronavirus pandemic.

"Covid-19 has put financial burden on everyone. We all need to share the burden. There are certain decisions that my government had to take with a heavy heart and the state has suffered huge losses." said Thakur.

Himachal reported 103 new coronavirus cases today as total cases of COVID-19 reached 2,506. The spike of coronavirus cases was reported in Solan and Sirmaur 35 and 22 new cases, respectively. In Mandi district, 24 people tested coronavirus positive, while nine persons tested positive in Kangra, six in Shimla, three in Una, two in Kullu and one each in Bilaspur and Kinnaur.

