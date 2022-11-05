Himachal Pradesh Elections: Congress Makes Big Promises In Poll Manifesto | Key Takeaways

AHEAD of the Himachal Pradesh Assembly Elections 2022, scheduled to take place on November 12, the Congress on Saturday released its manifesto for the upcoming polls. The grand old party has promised to implement the old pension scheme, 300 units of free power and a Rs 10 crore 'StartUp fund' in each constituency. "This is not just a poll manifesto but a document prepared for the development and welfare of the people of Himachal Pradesh," the party's poll manifesto chairman Dhani Ram Shandil said.

The manifesto was based on the theme “Himachal, Himachliyat aur Hum” for the November 12 Vidhan Sabha polls. Himachal Congress Incharge Rajeev Shukla, state Congress president Pratibha Singh, Chairman of Congress Campaign Committee Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu and chairman of Manifesto Committee Dhani Ram Shandil were also present along with Chattisgarh CM Bhagel to release the manifesto.

Key Highlights Of Congress' Manifesto:

The party promised that they will restore the old pension scheme and filing up of one lakh jobs in the first Cabinet meeting after the formation of its government.

The party focused on the youth of the nation in their manifesto and announced the setting up of a Youth Commission to look into all issues of education and creating employment opportunities in the state.

Congress mentioned providing over 1 lakh jobs and also announced the establishment of an Anti-Drug Abuse Enforcement, an authority to control the rapidly increasing usage of drugs.

The party also promised to provide 300 units of free power to people and Rs 1,500 per month to all women between 18 to 60 years. Additionally, the party will pay Rs 10 crore each for every assembly segment to facilitate the setting up of startup units.

The Congress has also promised to set up a Recruitment Board to ensure that all vacant posts in government offices are filled up within six months of the advertisement.

In the manifesto, the Congress party also promised to develop a new tourism policy -- ‘Smart Village’ project to promote tourism in villages of the hill state.

The party has also promised that the farm owners will decide the price of fruits.

The poll manifesto also mentioned that every constituency will get 4 English medium schools.



The Congress has also promised purchase of cow dung at Rs 2 per kg.