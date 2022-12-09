Cracks In Congress Over Himachal CM Face, Pratibha Singh's Supporters Stop Baghel's Car; MLA Meet Today

HOURS after the Congress party secured the magic figure in the hill state needed to form the government, the party leaders blocked the convoy of their own leaders, which included Chhatisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel, one of the central leaders sent to Himachal Pradesh to decide on the next chief minister in Himachal Pradesh. This development can be seen as a sign for the "grand old party" after its victory in the state.

In a video, the workers could be seen surrounding the car of Chattisgarh Chief Minister Baghel and raising slogans in favour of Pratibha Singh. Pratibha Singh is a Member of Parliament (MP) from Congress who led the party's Himachal Pradesh campaign.

#WATCH | Himachal Pradesh Congress Chief Pratibha Virbhadra Singh's supporters raise slogans in her support outside the Congress office in Shimla pic.twitter.com/SXe1aAalAQ — ANI (@ANI) December 9, 2022

Hours before the big meeting to decide the next Chief Minister of the state, Singh, who is seemingly a contender for the top post, staked her claim and said that there is no groupism in Congress.

"We will be holding a meeting in the evening and then deciding the name of the CM. There is no groupism and everybody is with us," Pratibha Singh said, as quoted by news agency ANI.

Shimla, Himachal Pradesh | We'll be holding a meeting in the evening and then deciding the name of the CM. There's no groupism and everybody is with us: Himachal Pradesh Congress chief Pratibha Singh#HimachalElectionResults2022 pic.twitter.com/CaUEmUyeZ3 — ANI (@ANI) December 9, 2022

Congress MP Pratibha, indicating her desire to be chosen as the CM of the state, said that the party cannot ignore Virbhadra Singh, her husband, who died last year.

"They can't neglect his (Virbhadra Singh's) family. We won on his name, face, and work. It can't be the case that you use his name, face and family and then give all the credit to someone else. Even High Command won't do this."

Meanwhile, Congress leader Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu said that the MLA selected by the party's high command would become the new Chief Minister of the state.

"Whoever high command wants will be the CM, whoever has their blessings besides the discussions and suggestions of the MLAs."

The Chhattisgarh CM and the party's Himachal supervisor, Bhupesh Baghel, clarified that there was no question of neglecting anyone and the party would go on by taking everyone together.

State in-charge Rajeev Shukla, Vikramaditya Singh (MLA), and supervisors Bhupinder Hooda and Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel are about to hold a meeting with the Congress chief in Himachal Pradesh, Pratibha Singh, and other leaders at a hotel in Shimla to decide upon the next Chief Minister of Himachal, who will replace Jairam Thakur.