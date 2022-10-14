Himachal Pradesh Elections 2022: Check Full Schedule For HP Polls Here

THE ELECTION Commission announced the dates for the Assembly election in Himachal Pradesh on Friday. The hill state,where the Bhartiya Janata Party is in power, will hold its election on November 12. In 2017, the Bharatiya Janata Party defeated the Congress and won 44 seats, while the 'Grand Old Party' only managed to get 21 seats.

Voting for Himachal Pradesh assembly election on November 12; counting of votes on December 8: Election Commission — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) October 14, 2022

Presently, the 'Saffron Brigade' has 45 MLAs in the state, while Congress has 22 and CPIM has 1.

Here's a breakdwon of the Himachal Pradesh assembly election 2022 schedule as announced by the Electon Commission of India.



Date of issue of notification: October 17

Last date for filing nomination: October 25

Date of scrutiny: October 27

Last date of withdrawal of nomination: October 29

Date of poll: November 12

Date of counting: December 8

Schedule for GE to the Legislative Assembly of Himachal Pradesh.

#AssemblyElections #ECI pic.twitter.com/UnSu7eN19p — Election Commission of India #SVEEP (@ECISVEEP) October 14, 2022

The 68-member legislative Assembly of Himachal Pradesh is likely to witness a two-cornered electoral battle as the Aam Aadmi Party is still trying to find a suitable ground in the state. Meanwhile, the opposition Congress party in the state is eyeing a comeback to power ever since it was defeated in 2017 by the current ruling BJP.

The Chief Election Commissioner, Rajiv Kumar, has urged the voters of the poll-bound states to come out and vote, besides to follow the COVID-19 norms set by the health ministry.