Himachal Pradesh Election Result 2022: Rahul Gandhi Vows To Fulfill Promises After Party's Victory

CONGRESS leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday thanked the people of Himachal Pradesh and said that he will fulfill all the poll promises.

Taking to Twitter Gandhi said, "Heartfelt thanks to the people of Himachal Pradesh for this decisive victory. Hearty congratulations to all Congress workers and leaders. Your hard work and dedication really deserve the best wishes for this victory. I assure you again, every promise made to the public will be fulfilled at the earliest."

हिमाचल प्रदेश की जनता को इस निर्णायक जीत के लिए दिल से धन्यवाद।



सभी कांग्रेस कार्यकर्ताओं और नेताओं को हार्दिक बधाई। आपका परिश्रम और समर्पण इस विजय की शुभकामनाओं का असली हकदार है।



फिर से आश्वस्त करता हूं, जनता को किया हर वादा जल्द से जल्द निभाएंगे। — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) December 8, 2022

"We humbly accept the mandate of the people of Gujarat. We will reorganize, work hard and continue fighting for the ideals of the country and the rights of the people of the state," he said in a second tweet.

According to the latest figures published by the Election Commission of India, Congress has won 40 seats. On the other hand, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has won 25 seats.

While speaking about the Gujarat elections, the Congress leader said, "We humbly accept the mandate of the people of Gujarat. We will reorganize, work hard and continue fighting for the ideals of the country and the rights of the people of the state."

हम गुजरात के लोगों का जनादेश विनम्रतापूर्वक स्वीकार करते हैं।



हम पुनर्गठन कर, कड़ी मेहनत करेंगे और देश के आदर्शों और प्रदेशवासियों के हक़ की लड़ाई जारी रखेंगे। — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) December 8, 2022

BJP, meanwhile, set a record-breaking victory.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah took to Twitter on Thursday and said that the people of Gujarat have rejected the 'politics of revdi'.

"Gujarat rejects those who make empty promises, renegades and appeasement politics and embraces those who pursue development and public welfare. Narendra Modi has given an unprecedented mandate to the BJP. This hard win has shown that every section be it, women, youth or farmers are with BJP wholeheartedly," he wrote in Gujarati.