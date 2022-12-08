Quest For Power

Gujarat

Total Seats 182
Party
Seat (Won+Lead)
Majority 92
Lead/Trail

Himachal Pradesh

Total Seats 68
Party
Seat (Won+Lead)
Majority 35
Lead/Trail

Nagrota Election Result 2022 LIVE: BJP Eyes Retaining Nagrota Amid Tough Challenge From Congress

In Nagrota assembly constituency will see an exciting three-way fight between Raghubir Singh Bali of INC, Arun Kumar Mehra of BJP and Umakant Dogra of AAP

By Ritesh Kumar
Updated: Thu, 08 Dec 2022 07:51 AM IST
Minute Read
Nagrota Election Result 2022 LIVE: BJP Eyes Retaining Nagrota Amid Tough Challenge From Congress
Himachal Pradesh, Nagrota Assembly Election Results 2022 LIVE News Updates

Nagrota Assembly, Himachal Pradesh Election Result 2022 Live News: Nagrota Assembly constituency is one of the 68 constituencies in Himachal Pradesh which falls under the Kangra district. It is a major market area with numerous stores and showrooms. It has an industrial area with small-scale industries. Nagrota is located within the center of three main towns of the valley including Dharamshala, Palampur and Kangra.

According to the 2011 census, Nagrota has a total population of 5,900. Out of these 3,001 are male voters while 2,899 are female voters. It ranks 27th in all the states.

The Election Commission of India will take up the counting of votes today at 8 am and will continue till all the votes are counted.

Himachal Pradesh Election: Candidates In Fray

Candidates in the fray for the assembly elections in Himachal Pradesh are Raghubir Singh Bali from INC, and Arun Kumar Mehra from BJP. While AAP has fielded Umakant Dogra from the Nagrota assembly segment. These are the key candidates contested along with many other independent candidates.

Also Read
Bypoll Results 2022 LIVE: SP's Dimple Yadav Leading From Mainpuri LS Seat,..
Bypoll Results 2022 LIVE: SP's Dimple Yadav Leading From Mainpuri LS Seat,..

Himachal Pradesh Assembly Election 2017

In the 2017 Himachal Assembly election, Arun Kumar from BJP conquered the Nagrota constituency by defeating INC candidate G S Bali. Arun Kumar received over 32,039 votes with 48.23 per cent. G S Bali was the runner-up in the quest with 31,039 votes.

Nagrota constituency recorded a voter turnout of 49 per cent in the 2017 Himachal Pradesh assembly election and the polling for this seat was held on 9 November 2017.

Also Read
Himachal Election Result LIVE: BJP, Congress In Close Contest As Counting..
Himachal Election Result LIVE: BJP, Congress In Close Contest As Counting..

Himachal Pradesh Assembly Election 2022

An average voter turnout of over 75.6 per cent of the Himachal Pradesh assembly election.

Himachal Pradesh went for single-phase voting on November 12 and recorded a voter turnout of 75.6 per cent in the Assembly election. The counting of votes will take place on December 8 along with Gujarat.

Related Reads
This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy.