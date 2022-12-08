Himachal Pradesh Election Result 2022: Key Candidates To Watch Out For | See List

Himachal Pradesh Election 2022: Jai Ram Thakur will be eyeing yet another big win in the state. (Image Credits: ANI)

The counting for the Himachal Pradesh Election 2022 is currently underway, with the results expected to roll out by this evening. With most exit poll surveys predicting a tough battle between the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Indian National Congress (INC), the results will also be a key factor in deciding the future of several senior leaders of both the parties.

Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) contested the Himachal Pradesh Elections for the first time and will be eyeing to secure some seats in its maiden outing. But even with a third party in the fray, BJP and Congress continue to be the two most popular parties in Himachal Pradesh, with the former’s chances of winning higher than any other political party.

According to a report in IANS, several Congress and BJP leaders are trying to let go of their differences with the party rebels to improve their party’s future prospects. With several Congress senior leaders in fear of exodus, the national parties are mending their ways with the rebels, who account for over 20 leaders.

The Himachal Pradesh Assembly Election 2022 will be a key factor is deciding the fate of state Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur. The 57-year-old veteran BJP leader has a stronghold in his constituency Seraj, from where he has emerged as winner for five consecutive terms including 1998, 2003, 2007, 2012 and 2017.

The Bharatiya Janata Party has already announced that if their party wins the elections, Jai Ram Thakur will be serving as the chief minister yet again.

Here are the key candidates to look out for in the Himachal Pradesh election result 2022:

Suresh Bharadwaj (Kasumpti)

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur's outgoing Cabinet colleague Suresh Bhardwaj contested the election this time from the Kasumpti constituency. Being a four-time legislator, Suresh Bharadwaj is facing the toughest battle of his political career after his constituency was shifted from Shimla (Urban) to the adjacent Kasumpti at the last moment.

Virender Kumar (Kutlehar)

Veteran BJP leader Virender Kumar is currently in the fray from his bastian of Kutlehar in the Una district. This is the fifth time the veteran leader is contesting the battle from Kutlehar and has never lost an election from his constituency.

Prominent BJP Leaders To Look Out For In Himachal Pradesh Election Result 2022

Ramlal Markandey - Lahaul-Spiti (Scheduled Tribe reserved seat)

Govind Singh Thakur - Manali

Anil Sharma - Mandi

Former state chief Satpal Singh Satti - Una;

Former health minister Rajeev Bindal - Nahan

Outgoing Health Minister Rajiv Saizal - Kasauli (Scheduled Caste reserved seat)

Prominent Congress Leaders To Look Out For In Himachal Pradesh Election Result 2022

Former Health Minister Kaul Singh Thakur - Darang (Mandi district)

Journalist-Turned-Politician Mukesh Agnihotri - Haroli (the politician represented the constituency thrice in 2007, 2012 and 2017 and is also the Chief Ministerial candidate)

Former state party chief Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu - Nadaun

Former urban development minister Sudhir Sharma - Dharamsala;

Asha Kumari - Dalhousie (represented the constituency six times including 1985, 1993, 1998, 2003, 2007 and 2017)

A Rajinder Singh Rana - Sujanpur

Col. Dhani Ram Shandil - Solan