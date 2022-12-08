Himachal Election Result: Celebrations In Full Swing As Congress Back To Himachal's Throne | In Pics

Congress registered a comfortable win in Himachal Pradesh after securing 40 seats of the total 68 Assembly constituencies across the hill state. Following the Congress' victory in the Himachal Pradesh elections, senior leaders on Thursday linked the party's strong performance in the assembly elections to Priyanka Gandhi Vadra's campaign there.

With party workers, Congress supporters also celebrated the win by bursting crackers, hoisting the party flag, distributing sweets and more. Here's a look at how Congress party workers celebrated the party's victory in Himachal Pradesh:

Congress party workers celebrated in Shimla after the party won 40 seats in Himachal Pradesh.

Congress supporters also celebrated the party's victory in Telangana by bursting crackers.

Here, Congress workers were seen hoisting the party flag in many areas of Himachal Pradesh.