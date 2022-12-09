Congress High Command To Choose New Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister | 10 Points

AMID the ongoing speculation about the next Himachal Pradesh chief minister, the Congress MLAs, in a crucial meeting on Friday evening, passed the party's one-line resolution authorising the "high command" to decide on the next CM. High Command basically means Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi, and the newly elected National President of the Grand Old Party, Mallikarjin Kharge, will take this decision.

Here's All You Need To Know:

1. Rajeev Shuklan, the Congress in-charge in Himachal Pradesh, stated that a resolution has been passed stating that the party's high command will select the state's next chief minister.

No one name was suggested by any MLA, and all MLAs unanimously passed a resolution to leave the decision of choosing the CM to the party's high command. We will submit our report to the party high command tomorrow: Congress Himachal Pradesh in-charge Rajeev Shukla, at Shimla pic.twitter.com/VhUK79Ks3w

