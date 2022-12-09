Congress High Command To Choose New Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister | 10 Points

Fri, 09 Dec 2022 10:27 PM IST
AMID the ongoing speculation about the next Himachal Pradesh chief minister, the Congress MLAs, in a crucial meeting on Friday evening, passed the party's one-line resolution authorising the "high command" to decide on the next CM. High Command basically means Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi, and the newly elected National President of the Grand Old Party, Mallikarjin Kharge, will take this decision.
Here's All You Need To Know:
1. Rajeev Shuklan, the Congress in-charge in Himachal Pradesh, stated that a resolution has been passed stating that the party's high command will select the state's next chief minister.
