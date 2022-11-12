Himachal Pradesh Election Voting Percentage: Nearly 18% Turnout Recorded So Far; Sirmour, Mandi Among Highest

VOTING on 68 assembly constituencies for the Himachal Pradesh Assembly Election 2022 began today morning at 8 am. After 3 hours of voting, a total of 17.98 per cent of voter turnout has been recorded till 11 am. As per the data by the Election Commission, the Sirmour assembly constituency recorded the highest turnout with over 21 per cent of total voters turning out to cast their vote. The lowest turnout was recorded in Lahaul-Spiti where only 5 per cent of total voters cast their votes till 11 am.

As per poll officials, women of the hill state turned out in large numbers in rural areas despite cold weather conditions. Himachal Pradesh chief minister Jairam Thakur, BJP chief JP Nadda, his wife Mallika Nadda, Union Minister Anurag Thakur, Congress leader Anand Sharma and former CM Prem Kumar Dhumal were among the early voters who cast their votes in their respective constituencies.

As per a report by the news agency IANS, minor hiccups were witnessed after EVMs developed a snag in some polling stations. A total of 412 candidates are in the fray this year i Himachal Pradesh. Of the total, 388 candidates are males while there are 24 women candidates in the fray. A total of 55,92,828 voters will elect their representatives. Of them, 193,106 are first-time voters between the age of 18-19 years. There are 121,409 voters above 80 years, while 56,501 voters with disabilities.

Voter turnout in 12 districts in Himachal Pradesh: (11 am trend)

Bilaspur: 13.84 per cent

Chamba: 12.07 per cent

Hamirpur: 19.40 per cent

Kangra: 16.49 per cent

Kinnaur: 20.00 per cent

Kullu: 14.54 per cent

Lahaul Spitu: 5 per cent

Mandi: 21.92 per cent

Shimla: 17.73 per cent

Sirmour: 21.66 per cent

Solan: 20.28 per cent

Una: 19.92 per cent

The main contest is between the BJP and Congress. Facing strong winds of anti-incumbency, the state BJP leadership seems to be banking on Prime Minister Modi's "charisma", while the main Opposition Congress is eyeing to return to the helm by wooing its 2.5-lakh strong government employees, the state's crucial vote bank, with a promise of restoring the old pension scheme.

About 30,000 security personnel, including 67 companies of Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) and over 11,500 state police personnel have been deployed for the peaceful conduct of polling. In the 2017 Assembly polls, the BJP won 44 seats, the Congress 21, the CPM one and the Independents two. The voter turnout in the 2017 poll was 75.57 per cent. The counting of votes for Saturday's election will be held on December 8.