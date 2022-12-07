Himachal Pradesh Election 2022: Vipin Singh Parmar Is BJP's Bet In Sullah Constituency

The results for the 2022 Himachal Pradesh elections will be announced on Thursday. The exit polls from various agencies have projected that the saffron party is expected to win an unprecedented second term in Himachal Pradesh, however, by a smaller margin, while the Congress is expected to retain its second position.

The battle is between the state's incumbent BJP, which wants to maintain control by breaking the pattern of an alternate party taking office every five years since 1982, and Congress, which is relying on the "10 assurances" that the party outlined in its manifesto to win them over. The AAP is running for all 68 seats because it wants to make a name for itself in the state. To overcome anti-incumbency and buck the trend of the rival administration will be a struggle for the BJP, which is now in power.

Himachal Pradesh's Sullah Assembly Constituency has been witnessing a triangular contest. BJP's Vipin Parmar, who is the current speaker of the Himachal Pradesh Legislative Assembly, has been fielded against Jagdish Sapehia of the Congress and Jagjivan Pal, a renegade member of the Congress and an independent candidate. Meanwhile, Aam Aadmi Party's Ravinder Singh Ravi is also trying to establish a name for himself in the election.

All you need to know about Vipin Parmar:

Indian politician and member of the BJP, Vipin Singh Parmar is the current speaker of the Himachal Pradesh Legislative Assembly. Parmar was born in Himachal Pradesh's Nanaon village of the Kangra district. In 1998, he was initially chosen to serve in the Himachal Pradesh Legislative Assembly and was later re-elected in 2007 and 2017.

He held the position of Minister for Health and Family Welfare in the Jai Ram Thakur administration from December 2017 until February 2020. In February 2020, he was elected Speaker without opposition and is presently representing the Sullah Vidhan Sabha constituency.

In the 2017 assembly elections, BJP candidate Vipin Singh Parmar defeated Congress candidate Jagjiwan Paul by a margin of 1,0291 votes. Parmer had received 38,173 votes, whereas Paul had received 27,882 votes. In the 2012 assembly elections, however, Paul defeated Parmar by a margin of 4,428 votes.