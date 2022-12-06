Himachal Pradesh Election 2022: Sukhvinder Sukhu Struggles To Retain Nadaun Amid Tough Competition From BJP

Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu is a Congress candidate from Himachal Pradesh who is contesting from the Nadaun assembly constituency. Sukhu remained the president of Himachal Pradesh Congress Committee from 2013 to 2019. Nadaun is one of the 68 assembly constituencies of Himachal Pradesh and part of Hamirpur Lok Sabha constituency.

Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu is seen as a contender to the CM face in case Congress wins in the state.

Candidtes In Fray

Sukhvinder is in fray with BJP’s Vijay Agnihotri whom he defeated in the 2017 assembly elections. Shanky Thukral is Aam Aadmi Party’s candidate from Nadaun constituency.

All You Need To Know About Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu

Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu won the elections from Nadaun constituency in the year 2003 and 2004. Vijay Agnihotri of the BJP defeated Sukhu in the 2012 assembly elections.

In the 2017 Himachal Pradesh Assembly Election, Congress Candidate Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu conquered the Nadaun seat after securing 30980 votes. He defeated BJP candidate Vijay Agnihotri by margin of 2349 votes.

The voter turnout was recorded at 48.4 per cent in 2017, according to Election Commission of India. n 2017, Nadaun constituency had 86279 voters, including 43188 males and 43091 females.

Nadaun comes in Hamirpur district which is a home town of Union Minister Anurag Thakur.

Himachal Pradesh went for single phase voting on November 12 and recorded a voter turnout of 75.6 per cent in the Assembly election. The counting of votes will take place on December 8 along with Gujarat.

This year there are 412 candidates who were in the fray for Himachal Pradesh Assembly Election. Of the total of these candidates, 338 candidates were male while on other hand there were 24 women candidates in the fray.

In the Himachal Pradesh Assembly Election, a total of 55,92,828 voters will decide the fate of their representatives.