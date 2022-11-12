Himachal Pradesh Elections 2022 Live: CM Jairam Thakur Cast His Vote As Voting Begins Across 7,881 Polling Stations

Himachal Pradesh Election Voting 2022 LIVE News Updates: Over 55 lakh voters will today seal the fate of 412 candidates contesting on 68 assembly segments in Himachal Pradesh. The voting for the Himachal Pradesh Assembly Election 2022 will begin at 8 am and will continue till 5:30 pm. A total of 7,881 polling stations have been set up across the state with the highest 1,625 in the Kangra district and the lowest 92 in Lahaul-Spiti.

The BJP is seeking a second term and breaking the 37-year-old tradition of Himachal Pradesh to vote out the incumbent government. However, Congress is banking on that 'Swinging Riwaaz' and is hopeful of winning the polls. Meanwhile, the AAP has a lacklustre campaign for the Himachal Pradesh Assembly Election 2022 as it has shifted its focus to poll-bound Gujarat.