Himachal Pradesh Elections 2022 Live: CM Jairam Thakur Cast His Vote As Voting Begins Across 7,881 Polling Stations

09:20 AM
'Confident of a grand win': CM Jairam Thakur
CM Jairam Thakur after casting his vote said that he is confident of his win and that people will support him. "Confident of a grand win. Feedback is great. Most importantly, people are casting their votes peacefully," CM Jairam Thakur said.
08:59 AM
Vignettes From Himachal Poll Campaign
Amid the heat and dust of campaigning for the Himachal Assembly election, on Saturday, with the parties in the fray putting their heavyweights in the forefront in a bid to attract voters, certain developments around the polls have not slipped under the radar.
From the death of the country's oldest voter to how polling personnel and equipment are mobilised uphill, braving rough terrain and, often, unforgiving weather, here's a look at stories from the poll-bound state that courted headlines ahead of the polling for 68 Assembly constituencies on Saturday. READ MORE
08:55 AM
CM Jairam Thakur, His Family Cast Their Votes In Himachal Polls
While voting for polls, CM Jairam Thakur's daughter says that they are relaxed as they know people will vote BJP in Mandi.
"There is excitement. We are happy and relaxed. Mandi has always supported (CM Jairam Thakur). People must have seen the development that happened and they will definitely vote for BJP."
08:50 AM
CM Jairam Thakur Prays At Temple In Mandi, Ahead Of Polls
Ahead of the polls in state, Himachal Pradesh CM Jairam Thakur, his wife Sadhana Thakur and children offer prayers in Mandi. CM Jairam Thakur hopes to win these elections.
08:24 AM
Himachal Pradesh Elections 2022: Voting begins across 68 seats
Voting begins across 68 assembly segments in the state. News agency ANI has shared some visuals from a polling booth in Dharamshala.
08:20 AM
Himachal Polls 2022: State Congress chief confident people will choose them
Himachal Pradesh Congress chief Pratibha Singh said that the people of the Devbhoomi will cooperate in forming a new government. Himachal Pradesh has a history of voting out the incumbent government,
08:05 AM
Himachal Pradesh Elections 2022 Live Updates: Voting begins across 68 assembly constituencies
Voting for the 68 assembly constituencies in Himachal Pradesh begins across 7,881 polling stations. Over 55 lakh voters will cast their votes today to decide the fate of 412 candidates in the fray.
07:56 AM
'BJP government will return', CM Jairam Thakur confident on victory
Incumbent Himachal Pradesh chief minister Jairam Thakur has shown confidence that the BJP government in the state will create history and get re-elected for the second term. The chief minister has also urged voters to participate in the festival of democracy in large numbers.
I am happy that the campaign completed in a good atmosphere. People of Himachal cooperated. I thank the people of Himachal for this. I urge all voters to cast their vote today so that we can further strengthen democracy: Himachal CM Jairam Thakur #HimachalPradeshElection2022 pic.twitter.com/YhG3kSJtkS— ANI (@ANI) November 12, 2022
07:51 AM
Himachal Pradesh Elections: PM Modi requests voters to come out in large numbers
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday requested the voters of Himachal Pradesh to come out in large numbers and exercise their right to vote to strengthen democracy. He also congratulated the first-time voters of the state.
हिमाचल प्रदेश की सभी विधानसभा सीटों के लिए आज मतदान का दिन है। देवभूमि के समस्त मतदाताओं से मेरा निवेदन है कि वे लोकतंत्र के इस उत्सव में पूरे उत्साह के साथ भाग लें और वोटिंग का नया रिकॉर्ड बनाएं। इस अवसर पर पहली बार वोट देने वाले राज्य के सभी युवाओं को मेरी विशेष शुभकामनाएं।— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 12, 2022
07:41 AM
Himachal Polls: OPS is one of the major issues of Himachali voters, Know all about it
The pension scheme is one of the major issues in poll-bound Himachal Pradesh and has also triggered massive protests in the hill state as Himachal has approximately 4.5 lakh government employees and a significant number of retired employees.
Also Read: Why Old Pension Scheme Is The Bone Of Contention And How It Is Different From NPS
07:32 AM
Himachal Pradesh Elections 2022: Will decades-old tradition break?
The ruling BJP is eyeing a record second term hoping that the tradition of the hill state will not be followed this time. Himachal Pradesh has a history of voting out the incumbent government and electing a new one. For the last 37 years, no party, BJP or Congress, can retain power in the state for two consecutive terms. However, this time PM Modi has appealed to the voters to choose continuity and ditch the decades-old tradition for the development of the state. The Congress, on the other hand, is hoping that the Riwaaz will be followed this time also.
07:26 AM
Himachal also has the highest polling booth in the world
The Tashigang village in Kinnaur district is home to the world's highest polling booth located at a height of 15,256 feet above sea level. It is a small village near an ancient monastery and is located in the Sutlej river valley near the Indo-Tibetan border.
07:05 AM
Himachal Polls 2022 Voting Live: Mock Polling conducted at a polling station in Seraj
With just an hour remaining for the voting process to start, officials deployed at poll duty conducted mock polling at the Auhani polling station in the Seraj assembly segment in the Mandi district.
#WATCH हिमाचल प्रदेश विधानसभा चुनाव 2022: मंडी जिला के सिराज विधानसभा के मंतदान केंद्र-44 औहानी में मॉक पोलिंग की गई।— ANI_HindiNews (@AHindinews) November 12, 2022
राज्य के 68 सीटों पर आज सुबह 8 बजे से वोटिंग शुरू होगी। pic.twitter.com/n6c7DqOAqw
07:02 AM
Himachal Pradesh Election 2022 Live Updates
Preparations have begun at different polling stations in Himachal Pradesh. Officials deployed on election duty in the Hamirpur assembly segment are conducting mock polling to ensure free and fair elections. WATCH VIDEO
#WATCH | Mock polling process for polling for the Himachal Pradesh state elections underway; visuals from a booth in Hamirpur pic.twitter.com/lfxjabwTGL— ANI (@ANI) November 12, 2022
06:56 AM
Himachal Election 2022 Voting LIVE
The voting for the Himachal Pradesh Assembly Elections 2022 will begin in an hour at 8 am. The voting process will continue till 5:30 pm. A total of 412 candidates have been in the fray while over 55 lakh voters will decide their fate today.
06:52 AM
Himachal Election 2022 Voting LIVE
Hello and welcome to the live blog of Jagran English where we will keep you updated with the voting process for the Himachal Pradesh Assembly Elections 2022.
Himachal Pradesh Elections 2022 Live: CM Jairam Thakur Cast His Vote As Voting Begins Across 7,881 Polling Stations
Sat, 12 Nov 2022 09:24 AM IST
Himachal Pradesh Election Voting 2022 LIVE News Updates: Over 55 lakh voters will today seal the fate of 412 candidates contesting on 68 assembly segments in Himachal Pradesh. The voting for the Himachal Pradesh Assembly Election 2022 will begin at 8 am and will continue till 5:30 pm. A total of 7,881 polling stations have been set up across the state with the highest 1,625 in the Kangra district and the lowest 92 in Lahaul-Spiti.
The BJP is seeking a second term and breaking the 37-year-old tradition of Himachal Pradesh to vote out the incumbent government. However, Congress is banking on that 'Swinging Riwaaz' and is hopeful of winning the polls. Meanwhile, the AAP has a lacklustre campaign for the Himachal Pradesh Assembly Election 2022 as it has shifted its focus to poll-bound Gujarat.