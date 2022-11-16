Earthquake In Himachal Pradesh: Tremors Felt Across State, Magnitude Recorded At 4.1

EARTHQUAKE tremors were felt across Himachal Pradesh on Wednesday at around 9:30 PM.

According to the National Center for Seismology, the depth of the earthquake was 5 km below the ground and the magnitude was recorded 4.1.

An earthquake of magnitude 4.1 occurred 27km North-North-West of Mandi, Himachal Pradesh, at around 9.32pm, today. The depth of the earthquake was 5 km below the ground: National Center for Seismology pic.twitter.com/DPYFQuHYuM — ANI (@ANI) November 16, 2022

Earlier on Saturday, an earthquake of magnitude 5.4 hit Delhi-NCR. "The depth of the earthquake was 10 km below the ground," said the National Center for Seismology (NCS).

Meanwhile, this was the second earthquake in a week. On November 9, another earthquake occurred in Delhi during the early hours.

An auto-driver, Ramesh said, "I was taking a passenger on the ride. We felt the tremors of the earthquake. The passenger deboarded. We felt it for quite some time."

Meanwhile, locals also talked about their experience of the earthquake. Speaking to ANI, a passenger at the New Delhi railway station said, "We were getting off an auto when we felt the tremors. The auto driver also got scared, and as I looked around, I could see others felt it too. It stopped soon after."

Earlier on October 19, an earthquake of magnitude 5.1 occurred near Kathmandu. As per NCS, the earthquake occurred 53 kilometres east of Kathmandu at around 2:52 pm. The depth of the earthquake was 10 km below the ground.

On July 31, an earthquake of magnitude 6 occurred 147 km ESE of Kathmandu at 8.13 am IST around Martim Birta of Khotang district, according to the National Earthquake Monitoring and Research Centre (NEMRC).

In 2015, a high-intensity earthquake of magnitude 7.8 on the Richter scale struck central Nepal between Kathmandu and Pokhara.

It is estimated to have killed 8,964 people and injured close to 22,000 people.

