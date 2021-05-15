Himachal Pradesh Curfew: The decision to extend the curfew was taken in a state cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur on Saturday.

Shimla | Jagran News Desk: Himachal Pradesh government on Saturday extended its coronavirus-induced curfew in the state till May 26. The state had reported 67 Covid-19 deaths and 3,044 positive cases on Friday.

Informing about the Cabinets decision, the state’s Parliamentary Minister Suresh Bhardwaj, told the media that three-hour daily relaxation in the curfew will be provided to people for opening essential commodity shops.

The Minister also said hardware shops will open on Tuesdays and Fridays in the state. The minister urged people to either postpone any plan for a wedding or hold it in a simple manner at home with no more than 20 people.

Here’s a list of what’s allowed and what’s not

• Educational Institutes will remain closed till May 31 while work will continue at civil worksites and horticultural, agricultural-related projects.

• Interstate transport would continue but government and private transport are supposed to allow only 50 occupy.

• Hospitals and other medical facilities are allowed to operate

• ATM and banks will remain functional

• Petrol pumps will remain open

• Assembly of more than 5 people during the curfew is treatment as unlawful

• Class 10 Board exams are cancelled keeping in mind the surge in COVID cases. All students will be promoted by class 11 as per CBSE norms.

• Class 12 Board exams and annual College examination are suspended till further notice

• Industrial establishments would work as per the guidelines by the state government

• Spitting in public is punishable

• Children below the age of 10 and above the age of 65 are advised against outdoor movement

