Shimla | Jagran News Desk: Himachal Pradesh’s Jairam Thakur government imposed fresh restrictions in the state amid rising COVID-19 cases and high positivity rate in districts such as Lahaul Spiti. All social and religious gatherings have been banned in the state with immediate effect until January 24.

All government offices will remain closed on weekends while on weekdays, there will be 50 per cent occupancy. District Magistrates have been authorised allowed to decide on the timing of shops/markets in their respective areas.

The government also banned the gathering of more than 100 people for indoor and 300 people for outdoor academic, sport, cultural and political events, the official order stated.

Previously, the state government had imposed a night curfew in the state and had shut the schools, colleges and educational institutions till January 26.

All religious, social gatherings banned in the state till 6 am of January 24. Other gatherings/congregations like academic sports, entertainment, cultural, political are permitted up to 50 per cent of the capacity, subject to maximum of 100 persons in indoor built up/covered areas (whichever is lower) and in open spaces/outdoor areas permitted up to 50 per cent of the capacity, subject to 300 persons (whichever is lower).

Posted By: Mukul Sharma