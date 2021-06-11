Himachal Pradesh COVID-19 Restrictions: Issuing fresh guidelines, the Jai Ram Thakur-led BJP government has allowed offices to operate in Himachal Pradesh with 50 per cent of their staff.

Shimla | Jagran News Desk: The Himachal Pradesh government on Friday relaxed the coronavirus-induced curfew in the Himalayan state, allowing shops to operate from 9 am to 5 pm in a day after June 14. However, the state government said that all shops and stores will remain closed on weekends to check the spread of the deadly COVID-19 infection.

Issuing fresh guidelines, the Jai Ram Thakur-led Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government also allowed offices to operate in Himachal Pradesh with 50 per cent of their staff. It also allowed intra-state public transport with 50 per cent occupancy. The state government has also waived off the requirement of a negative RT-PCR test for entering Himachal Pradesh after June 14.

Last week, Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur had extended the corona curfew, which was imposed in May after a spike in COVID-19 cases, in the state till June 14 after reviewing the situation. Thakur had also cancelled the class 12 board exams in Himachal Pradesh that were scheduled to be held in June.

His government later said that the result will be declared as per the formula devised by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE). The state government also announced that candidates, who are not satisfied with their marks, would be given a chance to appear for a special exam.

