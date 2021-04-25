Himachal Pradesh COVID Restrictions: In a statement, the Chief Minister's Office said that the decision to impose the night curfew was taken after reviewing the situation in the state.

Shimla | Jagran News Desk: The Himachal Pradesh government on Sunday imposed a seven-hour night curfew in four districts -- Kangra, Una, Solan and Sirmour -- of the state to break the chain of the deadly COVID-19 infection.

In a statement, the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) said that the decision to impose the night curfew was taken after reviewing the situation in the state, adding that the restrictions will begin from April 27 and continue till May 10 from 10 pm to 5 am.

It also said that the state government has decided to make RT-PCR tests within 72 hours mandatory for all visitors visiting Himachal Pradesh, adding that if a person fails to provide a negative report, then he or she will have to remain in home quarantine or isolation at the place of their residence for 14 days.

"They would also have the option of getting themselves tested after seven days of their arrival, and in case the test comes negative, they do not require to remain quarantined," Himachal Pradesh CMO said, as reported by news agency ANI.

The state has been reporting a spike in coronavirus cases over the last few days. On Saturday, it reported 2,073 cases and 24 fresh fatalities that pushed the state's COVID-19 tally and death toll to 86,138 and 1,291 respectively, said Himachal Pradesh Special Health Secretary Nipun Jindal.

Jindal, quoted by news agency PTI, said that maximum death were reported in Kangra (8), followed by Hamirpur (5), Mandi (3), two each in Shimla, Solan and Chamba and one each in Sirmaur and Una.

He said that Himachal Pradesh's currently has more than 13,400 active coronavirus cases while the recovery rate has jumped to 82.88 per cent as 877 coronavirus patients recovered from the infection on Saturday, taking the total number of recoveries in the state to 71,396.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma