Himachal Pradesh Curfew: The decision to extend the curfew was taken after Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur reviewed the COVID situation in the state.

Shimla | Jagran News Desk: The Himachal Pradesh government on Saturday extended the coronavirus-induced curfew in the state till May 26 in wake of the rising COVID-19 cases across the country. The decision to extend the curfew, which was secheduled to end on May 16, was taken after Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur reviewed the COVID situation in the state.

However, the Jai Ram Thakur government announced a three-hour relaxation window for shops dealing in essential commodities in the state. It also said that hardware shops can operate in Himachal Pradesh on Tuesdays and Fridays.

The state government has also allowed weddings and marriage functions in Himachal Pradesh. However, the guidelines state that people can only organise them at their homes with not more than 20 people.

Meanwhile, all government and private offices and schools, colleges and education institutions will continue to stay shut in the state. It will also be mandatory for people from other states to submit a negative RT-PCR test report, not older than 72 hours.

The COVID-19 situation in Himachal Pradesh remains grim. The state on Friday reported 67 more fatalities, the highest single-day rise so far, that pushed its death toll to 2,185. It also reported 3,044 new cases pushed the infection tally to 1.53 lakh.

As per the state health department, the maximum number of deaths were reported in Kangra district at 32. Meanwhile, a one-month-old girl in Shimla and a 103-year-old woman in Mandi also succumbed to the infection in the state on Friday.

On the other hand, the number of active cases in the state stands at 39,623 while overall recoveries have increased to 1.11 lakh after 3,362 more people recovered from the infection on Friday.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma