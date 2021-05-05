Himachal Pradesh COVID Restrictions: In another sweeping restriction, the HP government announced that no one will be allowed in the state without a negative RT-PCR test report, not older than 72 hours.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The Himachal Pradesh government on Wednesday announced a fresh set of restrictions to curb the spread of the coronavirus in the state. According to the new rules, a corona curfew will be imposed in the state for 10 days. The corona curfew will start from May 6 midnight and will continue till May 16. However, essential services will remain operational during the period of corona curfew in the state.

Apart from this, the Himachal Pradesh government also ordered the closure of all private and government offices in the state. In another sweeping restriction to stem the COVID surge in the tourist state, the HP government announced that no one will be allowed in the state without a negative RT-PCR test report, not older than 72 hours.

Meanwhile, the Himachal Pradesh government has also decided to cancel the class 10th board exams in the state in wake of the rising COVID-19 cases and said that the students appearing for the exams will be promoted on the basis of internal assessment of their pre-boards by their respective schools.

The decision was taken at a state cabinet meeting, chaired by Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur, to review the COVID-19 situation in the state. The sweeping restrictions came as Himachal Pradesh on Tuesday recorded the highest single-day spike of 3,824 fresh COVID-19 cases and 48 deaths.

The COVID-19 death toll in the state now stands at 1,647 and tally at 1,10,945. Of the state's new casualties, 15 were reported in the worst-hit district of Kangra, following 11 in Solan, six in Sirmaur, four each in Shimla and Hamirpur, three in Una, two each in Chamba and Kullu and one in Mandi.

The number of active COVID-19 cases in the state has climbed to 23,572. A total of 1,992 coronavirus patients have recovered from the infection, taking the total number of recoveries in the state to 85,671.

Kangra has the highest number of active cases in the state at 5,775, followed by 3,100 in Solan, 2,820 in Mandi, 2,413 in Shimla, 2,331 in Sirmaur, 1,739 in Bilaspur, 1,709 in Hamirpur, 1,438 in Una, 1,017 in Chamba, 671 each in Kullu and Kinnaur and 301 in Lahaul-Spiti.

